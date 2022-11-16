Sylvia Jean Wright Smith, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was the second of three children born to Albert and Mariam Wright. Growing up in Mobile, Ala., and then moving to Orange, Texas, when her father took a job with the shipyard in Orange. There, in High school, she would meet the love of her life, Billy Ray Smith. They would marry soon after high school and settle in Sulphur La., where Bill would take a job at the local Firestone facility. Together they would have three children. In her early years, she was busy taking care of her family. She was always bringing the kids to football, basketball, and baseball games as well as dance classes and cheerleading clinics. Later, when the kids were grown, she began working at the Mother’s Day Out program at First Baptist Church in Sulphur, where she retired as director after 27 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 62 years.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO