Do the math: Students gain access to digital education tools
The Calcasieu Parish School Board has been added to ST Math and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex’s grant program. Through their partnership, four Calcasieu Parish elementary schools — Western Heights, Kaufman, Ralph F. Wilson and DeQuincy elementary schools — will receive full-site access to the ST Math program.
SW La. regional departments announce holiday closures
All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will be closed on Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Waste Management will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Garbage and trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Friday and garbage and trash normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday.
Audit: Oberlin repeating errors from 13 years ago
An independent audit of the town of Oberlin’s finances from the last fiscal year reveals repeated deficiencies and unsolved issues, some dating back to 2009 and 2017. The report compiled by auditors at Colder, Slaven and Company and released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor’s office covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
CPSO searching for missing woman
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles, who was reported missing Saturday evening. She was last seen shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last seen driving her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.
Breaking ground, poverty cycle ‘We want every child, adult to lead a healthy, purposeful life’
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3) celebrated the beginning of work on its Keystone Center, “Backyard Learning Space” and Crimson Cottage with a special groundbreaking ceremony Friday. “What’s the Keystone Center? I think that’s the most asked question lately,” said Joanne Coleman, director of empowerment programs for SC3. “To...
Stark Museum of Art recognizes McNeese art students
McNeese State University students’ artwork received Best of Show and Honorable Mention awards at the College Juried Art Exhibition at the Stark Museum of Art in Orange, Texas. Madison Poindexter, an art major from Lake Charles, earned Best of Show award with her charcoal drawing titled, “Reaching For…”, depicting...
11/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, 4003 Harvard St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000. Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 21, 196 Duplechin Road, Ragley — two count direct contempt...
Additional law enforcement to be stationed at mall, Southgate Shopping Center for holidays
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will implement its annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization in an effort to deter crime and assist shoppers in the parking lot of the Prien Lake Mall during the holiday shopping season. The mobilization begins Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue through Monday, Dec. 26, seven days a week from noon until one hour past mall closing.
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Sulphur woman’s funeral expenses
A GoFundMe account to cover the funeral expenses of Stephany Fong, 32, has been organized by Sylvia Avery and Amanda Keller. “At this time, we would like to ask the community’s help again — not only for Stephany but her family, Dani and Shelby,” they said on the page.
Fred “Pop” Sittig Jr.
Fred Sittig Jr. of Sulphur, La., was born on April 3, 1943, and peacefully passed in the arms of his beloved children on Nov. 18, 2022. Fred was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church and worked in several industrial trades until his health declined. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching western movies.
PHOTO GALLERY: Mistletoe & Moss
The annual three-day Mistletoe & Moss Holiday Market will continue 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Junior League of Lake Charles spokesperson Kristan Solari said 30 new vendors have been added to the market this year. A Southwest Louisiana tradition since 1993, the event gives shoppers a go at marking through their holiday lists for gifts, delicious goodies and decor. (Photos by Rick Hickman)
John Dorn Roberts Jr.
John Dorn Roberts Jr., age 72, of Moss Bluff, La. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born Nov. 6, 1950 to John Dorn Roberts Sr. and Dorothy J. Malon Roberts. John was a resident of Moss Bluff for over 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. John will be remembered for his love of fishing, eating crawfish and drinking coffee with his buddies, but the thing he loved the most was spending time with his grandchildren.
No. 8 Ohio State routs Cowgirls
COLUMBUS, Ohio — McNeese women’s basketball was overmatched and oversized here Sunday, falling 99-43 to No. 8 Ohio State. McNeese (1-4) scored the first points of the game, but Ohio State scored the next 26 points to take a 26-2 lead midway through the quarter and never looked back.
Flora “Flo” Wilson
Flora Mae Pilcher Wilson slipped the bonds of this earthly life Nov. 19, 2022, to go home to the Lord and be reunited with the love of her life, Frank. Flora, affectionately known to her friends as Flo and her family as Shorty, was born in Georgia, in 1928 to Frank Sr. and Lebby Pilcher. She was one of nine children. Flora’s early life was spent working and helping her parents in the fields around her home. Flora met the love of her life Frank Wilson and soon married and had two sons.
ASAP collecting food for families in need
With soaring food prices pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season, the popular delivery service ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
Sylvia Jean Wright Smith
Sylvia Jean Wright Smith, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was the second of three children born to Albert and Mariam Wright. Growing up in Mobile, Ala., and then moving to Orange, Texas, when her father took a job with the shipyard in Orange. There, in High school, she would meet the love of her life, Billy Ray Smith. They would marry soon after high school and settle in Sulphur La., where Bill would take a job at the local Firestone facility. Together they would have three children. In her early years, she was busy taking care of her family. She was always bringing the kids to football, basketball, and baseball games as well as dance classes and cheerleading clinics. Later, when the kids were grown, she began working at the Mother’s Day Out program at First Baptist Church in Sulphur, where she retired as director after 27 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 62 years.
Trae English hits 5 treys, Cowboys beat Lamar
What a difference a trey makes. After two days of getting beaten by 3-point shots, the Cowboys found their own trey-maker in Trae English. The 6-foot guard fueled a McNeese State shooting barrage that salvaged a win during the weekend’s multi-team event in the Legacy Center. The Cowboys knocked...
