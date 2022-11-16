Eric Douglas Nunez, 47, of Lake Charles, La., passed away suddenly at 7:34 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Eric was born March 6, 1975, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident. He attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven School and graduated from LaGrange High School in 1993, where he played football and baseball. He went on to attend McNeese and graduated from SOWELA. He has worked in the plant industry for the past 25 years, spending the past year at Cameron LNG as a Planning and Scheduling Supervisor. Eric was an incredibly hard worker with a drive to build a life for his family and his devotion helped him form many friendships and relationships leaving a lasting impact on everyone he worked with and knew. He had a love for cooking, storytelling and making people laugh, but his true passion was always for his wife and boys. He actively followed his three sons wherever their baseball or football careers led them and loved spending time with them hunting and fishing. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. Eric was an amazing husband, father, and friend that will never be forgotten.

