Georgia State

US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Lift Block of Student Loan Relief Plan

(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states. In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden announced in August that the U.S....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
POLITICO

The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment

Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

The GOP’s wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. A week after polls closed in the 2022 midterm elections, the AP had called 217 seats in the House for Republicans — one seat short of the needed 218 — to 209 for Democrats, who have held the House since 2018. Republicans have been inching closer to seizing the House since voting closed Nov. 8 but weren’t there yet. California alone has seven races remain to be called, and vote counting continues elsewhere. After a review of vote count updates in several counties in California and Colorado, the AP concluded it was not possible to call another U.S. House race for a Republican candidate Tuesday night without more votes being released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
US News and World Report

Democrats Win Enough for Narrow Pennsylvania House Majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Garland Names Special Counsel to Lead Trump-Related Probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Justice Dept. Names War Crimes Expert as Special Counsel for Trump Probes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland's announcement came three days...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Republican Firebrand Boebert Wins House Re-Election After Democrat Concedes

(Reuters) -U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, the polarizing Republican who gained national notoriety during her first term with her combative brand of politics, won re-election in a surprisingly close race after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday. Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado, said he had...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack

(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...

