Patchogue, NY

'It Felt Like Little Havana In Miami': Lively Eatery Operates Patchogue Location

By Nicole Valinote
 10 hours ago

A popular Cuban restaurant with two Long Island locations has seen praise for its live entertainment and fun atmosphere.

The owners of "The Cuban" operate locations in Patchogue, Garden City, along with a restaurant in Queens.

According to the business's website, the eateries specialize in authentic Cuban cuisine "that combines traditional flavors with a flair unique to our restaurant."

Some of the dishes offered on the menu include ceviche, a traditional Cuban sandwich, Ropa Vieja, Paella Cubana, and more.

Online reviewers have praised the live music and entertainment the restaurants offer.

"They initially were going to sit us outside, but all the fun and entertainment was inside," Kelly F. said in a Yelp review of the Patchogue location. "So we chose to wait by the bar until the table was ready inside. We ordered drinks (Strawberry Mojito for me) while we waited, and not too long after we were seated. It was so lively and the atmosphere was exciting. It felt like little Havana in Miami. There was live music, dancing, and celebrations all around."

The Garden City location has also seen praise from some online reviewers.

"Exceptional selection of appetizers but to me, the Camaron Ceviche is an absolute must have," Jesse Y. said. "In regards with entrees, their Seafood Paella is a no-brainer. I've tried many Paellas across various restaurants and this is by far the best. If you like seafood and you like rice, trust me you will not be disappointed."

Learn more about the menu and hours here.

Comments / 2

 

