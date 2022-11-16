ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

New Pasco County jail chief faced criticism in past jobs

By Barbara Behrendt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ySvT_0jD4IJxh00
Pasco County Administrator Mike Carballa tells the Pasco County Commission that he has recommended John J. Murphy as the new assistant administrator for public safety on Tuesday. The commissioners agree. [ Pasco County ]

DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners appointed John J. Murphy on Tuesday as assistant administrator for the newly formed Public Safety Branch, a job that will have him oversee the jail that the county took over from the sheriff October 1.

County Administrator Mike Carballa said Murphy was the top pick from a large field of applicants generated through a national search. Murphy has both administrative experience and military background and “he shares our leadership philosophy,” Carballa said during a commission meeting on Tuesday.

His annual salary will be $180,000.

Murphy was fired from his last job amid accusations of workplace wrongdoing and has said he had been the target of a smear campaign.

His most recent job was serving as city manager in Palmdale, California from 2019 to earlier this year. He also served as an assistant city manager there beginning in 2018. Prior to that, he was city manager in Hobbs, New Mexico from 2012 to 2017 and before that the county administrator in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania from 2003-2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5lFX_0jD4IJxh00
John J. Murphy, Pasco County's assistant administrator for public safety. [ Pasco County ]

In each of those places, he gained experience but he also collected criticism. News media reports about Murphy raised questions about his management decisions. He was terminted by the Palmdale City Council in February amid allegations that included harassment, retaliation, creating a hostile work environment and bringing a gun to work.

The city’s assistant manager took Murphy to court over the allegations but in July the Los Angeles Superior Court dismissed the case.

“While there was a coordinated effort to undermine my leadership in Palmdale, the court not only determined the case had no merit, but awarded me my attorney’s fees,” Murphy told the Tampa Bay Times in a written statement. “I am confident there will be additional media coverage about my time in Palmdale, including the wonderful things our team accomplished.”

In media clips after the case was resolved, Murphy’s attorney said Murphy came under attack because he insisted on providing for the needs of neglected communities in the city. The attorney was also quoted as saying that he also stood up to the mayor and his friends, whom Murphy thought were engaging in improper behavior.

He also faced questions about his performance during and after his stint in New Mexico, according to social media reports. Those included criticisms of his compensation package, which topped $180,000 and included a housing allowance reserved for law enforcement officers, a trip he took to Italy to learn about water parks as the city was working on a recreation complex, and a decision to send himself and other city officials to Harvard University for leadership training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347gcP_0jD4IJxh00

There were several investigations by the state auditor’s office concerning conflicts of interest by leaders of the city and other questions raised about Murphy’s efforts to secure vesting in that city’s retirement system and other employee benefits during his time as the city’s leader.

The criticism followed him after he left the job since he reportedly continued to collect the six-figure salary as a consultant to Hobbs after his departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258Pag_0jD4IJxh00
John J. Murphy addresses the Pasco County Commission Tuesday as he is appointed the assistant administrator for public safety. [ Pasco County ]

In his written response to the Times, Murphy didn’t comment on the issues raised in New Mexico.

“Over the past 20 years working in the public sector, I’ve had the privilege of serving in some amazing communities,” he said. “I’ve also been fortunate enough to be able to contribute to incredible teams who’ve delivered outstanding — even award-winning — quality-of-life enhancements to the people in those communities. I’m looking forward to providing that same level of servant leadership to people in Pasco County.”

When asked about the county’s vetting process and whether the issues Murphy faced elsewhere were part of their conversation with him, Pasco public information officer Sarah Andeara responded, “A national search for Pasco’s Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety attracted John J. Murphy, along with many other well-qualified, talented candidates.

“Following an extensive interview and vetting process, Mr. Murphy was ultimately chosen to serve in this role. He has the knowledge, skills and abilities required, and he embraces Pasco County’s leadership philosophy. We’re confident in his ability to effectively lead and administer our Public Safety Branch.”

Murphy has a masters in public administration with a concentration in criminal justice from Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania and a bachelors in political science from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, according to the resume he submitted to the county. He also served for 20 years as an active and reserve officer for the U.S. Air Force.

Comments / 5

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Former Sumter County commissioner convicted of perjury

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was convicted of perjury Friday afternoon and will remain behind bars until sentencing. Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, heard the verdict from the clerk at the conclusion of the trial in Marion County Court at which Judge Anthony M. Tatti presided.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A few thoughts as I retire as CEO of BayCare Health System | Column

When I started in the finance department of St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1993, our four-county region boasted a population of just 2.5 million; four years later, when St. Joseph’s was among the not-for-profit hospitals that formed BayCare Health System, it was 2.6 million. Now, as I retire as chief executive officer of BayCare, 3.8 million people call Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties home.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Hernando County suspends dog operations service due to virus

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After consulting with University of Florida experts, dog operations in Hernando County will be suspended starting Saturday due to canine pneumovirus, according to a news release. Suspended services will include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. The county says pneumovirus is generally not fatal...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business

Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jury considers death penalty in slaying of Hillsborough teacher

TAMPA — The same jury that found Matthew Terry guilty this week of murdering his girlfriend was poised Thursday to begin deliberating whether he should die for his crime. In a two-day penalty trial, a prosecutor sought to convince seven women and five men that the murder of Kay Baker was so heinous, atrocious and cruel that Terry deserved to be executed for it. The state also pointed to Terry’s prior conviction for stabbing a previous girlfriend, nearly killing her, as a reason to favor the death penalty.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Deputies investigate homicide in Tampa’s Palm River-Clair neighborhood

TAMPA — Hillsborough deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Palm River-Clair Mel area. Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court after receiving calls about a person down and found a man with “severe upper body trauma,” according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy