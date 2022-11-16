ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Expert breaks down rising Thanksgiving dinner costs

By McKoy Scribner, Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1op3vk_0jD4HVGy00

L ANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Americans are getting ready for their Thanksgiving feast, and experts with the American Farm Bureau Federation say that costs are rising.

In their 37th annual survey, the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 in 2022 is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person.

That’s $10.74 more, or a 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31.

“They’re up about 20% over the last year based on surveys that were done by shoppers in all 50 states,” said Ernie Birchmeier, a senior industry relations specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau.

The biggest cost increase is typically the centerpiece of most people’s Turkey Day meal.

Turkey costs an average of $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. That’s $1.81 per pound, and up 21% from last year.

“It’s the center of the plate item. Cost of the turkey is up about 21%, but a majority of the products that were surveyed were up from anywhere from 10% to 25%,” he said.

These changes in costs are due to several factors.

“It costs something to get that food manufactured, packaged, and then transported to our retail outlets,” said Birchmeier. “Labor costs are also up so those all have an additive factor to the cost of food.”

Here’s a Breakdown of Individual Prices

  • 16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)
  • 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)
  • 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)
  • Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)
  • 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)
  • 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)
  • Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)
  • 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)
  • 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)
  • 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)
  • 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)
  • 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)

Regional Averages

Farm Bureau analysis revealed regional differences in the cost of the meal, with the cost for a classic Thanksgiving for 10 costing an average of $64.26 in the Midwest.

As for other regions, prices increase slightly, except for the South, where a the average meal cost is $58.42 in the South.

In the Northeast, the average meal cost is $64.02 and in the West it’s $71.37.

