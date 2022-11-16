Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Full Gear Match Canceled Due To Legit ‘Medical Issue’
The reason for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals being moved off the AEW Full Gear card has been revealed. The final of the tournament was originally supposed to take place at this weekend’s November 19 pay-per-view, but Tony Khan announced it had been moved to the November 23 Dynamite instead.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
AEW Full Gear 2022 live results and highlights
AEW Full Gear 2022 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 19, live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Here are the live results and highlights from the 13-match card. All Elite Wrestling’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 has arrived. Full Gear, their annual fall show, emanates from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
ewrestlingnews.com
The First Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW
We’ve got our first match set for next week’s episode of RAW. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Asuka will be facing off against Rhea Ripley on next week’s show. Of course, Asuka and Ripley will be on opposite sides of...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Suspended
Things can change fast in the world of professional wrestling and it was recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo had been pulled from an upcoming RGR Lucha Libre show on November 20. Andrade was originally set to face Dralisitico at the RGR Lucha Libre show, but he has been replaced by Rey Fenix.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as World Cup continues with Sami Zayn vs. Butch and more
Sami Zayn and Butch represent their respective countries and teams in an opening-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, Zayn and Butch's separate factions, appear to be on a collision course for Survivor Series WarGames. The World Cup and WarGames intersect on Friday night from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at 8 p.m. ET.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Believes New Signing Is ‘Done Deal’
In the latest update in all the talk of Chelsea Green returning to WWE, the company reportedly believes it is a “done deal”. Green previously wrestled in WWE under both the main roster and NXT brands, before being released from her contract in April 2021 after several months of inactivity.
stillrealtous.com
Edge Reveals Plans For His Retirement
A few years ago Edge shocked the world when he came out of retirement and returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion has since gone on to add another chapter to his career by feuding with some interesting names and main eventing WrestleMania. Even though...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Return For Former Superstar Believed To Be A Done Deal
You never know who might return to TV when you watch WWE programming as former stars have been making their way back to the company on a regular basis for months now. It seems that Triple H is intent on stacking the roster and it’s been rumored that the company is interested in Chelsea Green. Dave Meltzer addressed Chelsea Green’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio and it was noted that Green is WWE bound.
