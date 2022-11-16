A North Fort Myers man turned himself in at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday and faces DUI charges for a fiery August crash on Pritchett Parkway. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Thomas Pierson, 19, was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a crash that occurred on August 12. LCSO responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision with serious injuries on Pritchett Parkway in North Fort Myers. A crash investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Pierson was traveling northbound on Pritchett Parkway when it swerved to avoid a slower-moving vehicle.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO