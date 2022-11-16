Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
One person dead in North Port shooting
The North Port Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Greenwood Ave. Grande Court Apartments. Officers say all people involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase
A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County pharmacist arrested, accused of stealing $94K in medication
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he stole from the pharmacy he worked at. The investigation revealed Kerolos Ibrahim, the pharmacy manager at Winn Dixie in Port Charlotte, was stealing medication, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he was captured...
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
Golden Gate shooting 'not random,' say investigators
Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is ongoing following Tuesday's shooting that left a man dead.
WINKNEWS.com
Two women report incidents of indecent exposure just days apart in Cape Coral
Men expose themselves to women at two places just minutes away from each other in Cape Coral. One incident occurred at a Dollar General on Chiquita Boulevard. Another at the Dollar Tree just down the road. Women are disgusted to hear what happened, but right now, the police have no...
Southwest Florida woman faces 12 felony charges after breaking into car
A Southwest Florida woman is facing 12 felony charges after breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
WINKNEWS.com
Details released on Golden Gate homicide
Two men with a gun were seen leaving a Golden Gate crime scene in a black Kia where one man was left dead following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a shooting at 16th Place SW at around 4 p.m.
‘It’s too tragic’: North Port mother speaks out after teenage daughters die in crash
A memorial now lies on North Sumter Boulevard to honor the lives of Sophia and Nicole Rathgeber, the two teenage sisters who died in a car crash.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect sought after armed robbery outside Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint outside a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres early Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man entered the victim’s vehicle outside the 7-Eleven at 55 Joel Blvd. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s cash, before taking the victim’s debit card and running away.
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
Florida Woman “Swaps” One Sneaker And Sock From Victim’s Car She Burglarized
A Florida woman is in jail facing a dozen felony charges an investigation found she broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards that she used to pay for taxi rides and other purchases. She also swapped one wet sneaker and sock for one new
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man faces DUI charges in fiery Pritchett Parkway crash
A North Fort Myers man turned himself in at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday and faces DUI charges for a fiery August crash on Pritchett Parkway. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Thomas Pierson, 19, was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a crash that occurred on August 12. LCSO responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision with serious injuries on Pritchett Parkway in North Fort Myers. A crash investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Pierson was traveling northbound on Pritchett Parkway when it swerved to avoid a slower-moving vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
WINKNEWS.com
Families torn apart by Hurricane Ian as death toll continues
Families lost loved ones, and Fort Myers Beach will never be the same after Hurricane Ian took its toll on residents and Southwest Florida. Bob Campbell is one of the unfortunate people who lost a family member in the storm. Campbell survived Ian in his home right next door to...
WINKNEWS.com
Man finds missing Father’s Day gift in debris on Fort Myers Beach
Never give up. That’s what one man said about dealing with the hurricane damage on Fort Myers Beach. During the storm, Matt Samko lost a pocket watch he got for his first Father’s Day, but he found it with some hard work and motivation. First, he rummaged through...
WINKNEWS.com
1 person shot during domestic dispute in Cape Coral
Cape Coral police are present at a home off Country Club Boulevard. According to authorities, one person was shot in the foot during a domestic dispute. WINK News saw six Cape Coral Police Department vehicles at an address on Southeast 14th Terrace. A man was handcuffed by police and had his pockets searched before being placed into the back of a police vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
2 teenagers killed in North Port rollover crash into pond off Sumter Blvd
Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.
WINKNEWS.com
Vandal caught on camera spray painting properties of Trump supporters in Collier County
“Lock Trump up.” That is what was spray painted across a homeowner’s garage and lawn in Collier County. The culprit was caught on surveillance video. The act of political hate happened before Trump announced he was running again for president. Two homeowners have the video to prove that...
Comments / 0