ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

One person dead in North Port shooting

The North Port Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Greenwood Ave. Grande Court Apartments. Officers say all people involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase

A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria

Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Details released on Golden Gate homicide

Two men with a gun were seen leaving a Golden Gate crime scene in a black Kia where one man was left dead following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a shooting at 16th Place SW at around 4 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect sought after armed robbery outside Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven

Deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint outside a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres early Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man entered the victim’s vehicle outside the 7-Eleven at 55 Joel Blvd. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s cash, before taking the victim’s debit card and running away.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers man faces DUI charges in fiery Pritchett Parkway crash

A North Fort Myers man turned himself in at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday and faces DUI charges for a fiery August crash on Pritchett Parkway. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Thomas Pierson, 19, was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a crash that occurred on August 12. LCSO responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision with serious injuries on Pritchett Parkway in North Fort Myers. A crash investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Pierson was traveling northbound on Pritchett Parkway when it swerved to avoid a slower-moving vehicle.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot during domestic dispute in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police are present at a home off Country Club Boulevard. According to authorities, one person was shot in the foot during a domestic dispute. WINK News saw six Cape Coral Police Department vehicles at an address on Southeast 14th Terrace. A man was handcuffed by police and had his pockets searched before being placed into the back of a police vehicle.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers killed in North Port rollover crash into pond off Sumter Blvd

Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.
NORTH PORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy