Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Atlanta Braves could be next MLB team put up for sale
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
batterypower.com
Braves News: Potential trades, Cy Young results, more
The Mariners decided they needed another outfielder, as they are likely to trade away Jesse Winker, so they traded a good reliever with a few years of team control and a prospect for one year of Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the end-of-season awards process continues to discredit...
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Angels News: Albert Pujols Personal Services Contract Details Revealed
The future Hall of Famer will continue contributing to the Angels organization.
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale
Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani's Offseason Decision
The Los Angeles Angels said they're not trading Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but he'll still play for another team next year. The two-way superstar announced that he'll represent Japan in March's World Baseball Classic. Ohtani joining the WBC is huge news for Japan and the entire tournament, which gets a...
Comments / 2