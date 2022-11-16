ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Potential trades, Cy Young results, more

The Mariners decided they needed another outfielder, as they are likely to trade away Jesse Winker, so they traded a good reliever with a few years of team control and a prospect for one year of Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the end-of-season awards process continues to discredit...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more

It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
MANHATTAN, NY
Yardbarker

A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves

Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale

Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency

Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani's Offseason Decision

The Los Angeles Angels said they're not trading Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but he'll still play for another team next year. The two-way superstar announced that he'll represent Japan in March's World Baseball Classic. Ohtani joining the WBC is huge news for Japan and the entire tournament, which gets a...

