ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVU concludes homestand versus App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Garrett Greene.JPG

WVU out of bowl picture after loss to Kansas State. No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Justin Johnson Front.JPG

No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University celebrates 153rd commencement with two Saturday ceremonies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University welcomed hundreds of students, family members and friends to the school's Feaster Center Saturday to celebrate the university's 153rd commencement with two ceremonies, offering both degrees and words of wisdom to graduates. Interim Fairmont State University President Dr. Dianna Phillips, who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Chad L. Richards

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad L Richards, 38 of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1984 in Clarksburg, WV the son of Darrell R. “Fuzzy” and Frances Christine Cummings Richards of Salem.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

John Paul Delaney

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Paul Delaney, 48 of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born October 10, 1974 in Clarksburg, son of Joseph S and Mary Beth Merandi Delaney of Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Charles 'Chuck' Junior Hayhurst

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chuck” Junior Hayhurst, 56, of Wallace, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg, July 15, 1966, a son of Eileen Howard Hayhurst, of Big Elk, Wallace, and the late Charles L. Hayhurst.
WALLACE, WV
WVNews

Mark E. Conrad

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark E. Conrad, 69, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at home after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Clarksburg on August 11, 1953, a son of the late Russell and Alma (Reed) Conrad.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Charities hoping to fill pantries, gather gifts and funds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — With November’s arrival, charities everywhere will begin an end-of-the-year push to fill up food pantries for Thanksgiving, collect Christmas gifts and gather monetary donations in time for the holiday season. In Clarksburg, West Virginia, the Mustard Seed provides food, clothing and housewares to the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Play Preston County Small Business Bingo and support local businesses

KINGWOOD — As the holiday season begins, the Preston County Chamber of Commerce encourages our residents to shop at local businesses now and all year long. “We live in an area of hidden treasures, small business that need our support. By shopping local, we grow our community and give our hard- working small business owners the opportunity to thrive,” said Chamber Director Kristy Ash.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy