Loudon County, TN

Kingston man sentenced to 22 years for illegally having gun after lengthy criminal history

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a judge found him to be an "armed career criminal." Phillip Thomas Green was sentenced after he was found illegally in possession of a gun. According to evidence presented at trial, he had ten prior felony convictions, including five felony drug convictions. On August 16, 2019, the Kingsport Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance on Park Street.
NEW: Jury convicts man of 2nd DUI

A Knox County jury convicted a “repeat drunk driver” who caused a 2020 crash in Farragut, authorities said Wednesday. Ted Dustin Hamilton, 44, of Lenoir City, was found guilty of a slew of crimes including DUI (Second Offense), reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, and violating the implied consent law.
Escapee from Monroe Co. jail in custody

The inmate who escaped the Monroe County jail is back behind bars. Ricky Burnette was captured in Knox County around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to MCSO.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces several charges after a fatal crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near the Kingston Pike exit, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department’s communications manager, Scott Erland. Three cars were involved in the crash, which killed one driver and sent two more people to the hospital with serious injuries, Erland said.
Monroe County escapee found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15 Saturday morning after escaping on Friday, MCSO said. Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as...
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
3 charged following road rage situation

Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND

City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
