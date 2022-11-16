Read full article on original website
Kingston man sentenced to 22 years for illegally having gun after lengthy criminal history
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a judge found him to be an "armed career criminal." Phillip Thomas Green was sentenced after he was found illegally in possession of a gun. According to evidence presented at trial, he had ten prior felony convictions, including five felony drug convictions. On August 16, 2019, the Kingsport Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance on Park Street.
A Knox County jury convicted a “repeat drunk driver” who caused a 2020 crash in Farragut, authorities said Wednesday. Ted Dustin Hamilton, 44, of Lenoir City, was found guilty of a slew of crimes including DUI (Second Offense), reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, and violating the implied consent law.
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff said an inmate escaped on Friday. They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker on Friday when he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger truck with Tennessee license plates reading "021BFVH" and drove away.
The inmate who escaped the Monroe County jail is back behind bars. Ricky Burnette was captured in Knox County around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to MCSO.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces several charges after a fatal crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near the Kingston Pike exit, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department’s communications manager, Scott Erland. Three cars were involved in the crash, which killed one driver and sent two more people to the hospital with serious injuries, Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 33-year-old man was charged with vehicular homicide after killing someone in a wreck early Friday morning, the Knoxville Police Department said. KPD responded to the crash on Pellissippi Parkway near the Kingston Pike exit around 1:30 a.m., according to KPD. Three vehicles were involved in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15 Saturday morning after escaping on Friday, MCSO said. Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as...
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
Tennessee Supreme Court declares state’s mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders unconstitutional
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee's mandatory sentence of life in prison when placed on a juvenile homicide offender is unconstitutional.
TN Supreme Court rules mandatory life sentence law unconstitutional for juveniles convicted of murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In November 2015, 16-year-old Tyshon Booker was involved in a fatal shooting in Knoxville. He was convicted of murder and especially aggravated robbery. He was given a life sentence for the murder conviction, which requires him to be incarcerated for 51 years at a minimum. On...
The Police Department reported a mult-vehicle crash in Knoxville. The accident happened on Pellissippi Parkway near Kingston Pike early Friday. Eduardo Deavila, 33 was traveling the wrong way on I-140 W when it struck another car, which then struck the third car.
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
DA: Knox County man sentenced to 24 years for auto burglary, trying to escape custody
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's said its Career Gang Unit obtained multiple convictions against a career offender whose criminal history began in the 1980s. David Ronald Jones, 52, pled guilty to four counts of auto burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon,...
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND
City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
