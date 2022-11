SAN MARCOS — When it comes to the playoffs, nothing can quite match star power. And Westlake needed its stars to shine in a 45-14 win against an inspired New Braunfels team in a Class 6A Division I area-round playoff game that seemed a lot tighter than the final score. With its 52nd consecutive win, top-ranked Westlake (12-0) kept its hopes alive of becoming the first school in Texas history to win four straight championships in the...

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO