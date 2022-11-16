Read full article on original website
Shoplifting led to pursuit that included collision with police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — Shoplifting at the Kohl’s in the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike two weeks ago led to a police pursuit that included a collision with a police cruiser in Geene County and ended with police having to use a Taser on one suspect, K-9 units to track down a second suspect and a drone to search for the third and final suspect.
$500,000 bond set for Eaton woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother
EATON — A $500,000 bond has been set for a Preble County woman accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail Tuesday. She was formally charged with one count of murder and had her bond set Thursday, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
23-year-old man charged, another in 'stable condition' after Fairfield shooting
Police said a 22-year-old drove away from the location and was found inside his vehicle along Nilles Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Fox 19
Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978
CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
The man has been tied to at least 4 murders.
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
WLWT 5
DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims
LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
wvxu.org
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
Fox 19
Parent accused of having gun on Taft High School property
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A parent is facing a charge of inducing panic after bringing a firearm onto Taft High School property, according to a criminal complaint. The court documents say Antonio Gunn arrived at the school on Thursday and found out his daughter had been involved in a fight. He...
2 Hamilton residents dead in crash on I-675 in Centerville; 5 others hurt
Icy conditions were contributing factors in what led to a fatal crash on Sunday in Centerville on I-675.
Fox 19
Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area. It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State. “It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who...
1017thepoint.com
MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN
(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
Dayton home scorched after overnight fire
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
