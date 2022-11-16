ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Robin Hammann-Hauser
3d ago

Dag Josh ...they caught you at a bad time buddy don't worry your bond will only be like fifty bucks 🫣 anyway what kinda vapes you got 🤦‍♀️😭

2
Fox 19

Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
FAIRFIELD, OH
truecrimedaily

Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims

LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
LOVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County

After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Parent accused of having gun on Taft High School property

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A parent is facing a charge of inducing panic after bringing a firearm onto Taft High School property, according to a criminal complaint. The court documents say Antonio Gunn arrived at the school on Thursday and found out his daughter had been involved in a fight. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN

(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton home scorched after overnight fire

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a working house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a reported structure fire at the cross of Gondert Avenue and Cosler Drive just before 4:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. Additional reports say flames could...
DAYTON, OH

