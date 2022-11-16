ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Complex

Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
People

10-Year-Old Missouri Girl Named Miracle Helps Deliver Baby After Mom Goes Into Labor at Home

Through the help of a "calm" dispatcher, Miracle was able to assist her mom Viola Fair, 30, to safely deliver her baby, according to North County Fire & Rescue Truly a miracle! A 10-year-old girl from Missouri named Miracle Moore jumped to the rescue when her mom went into labor three weeks early on Oct. 23 at home. North County Fire & Rescue in Jennings praised their "local hero" on their Facebook page for dialing 9-1-1, describing the "amazing, wonderful, feel-good" story of her bravery. Through the help...
JENNINGS, MO
Upworthy

Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. It has since been updated. An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
The Independent

Hiker captures ‘ghostly’ Brocken spectre walking alongside him in Lake District

A man captured the moment he spotted a “ghostly figure” walking alongside him in the Lake District.Chris Randall, 45, was hiking when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.The rare phenomenon can happen on a misty day when the sun is behind a person and their shadow is projected forwards through the mist.Chris was camping alone on Red Pike near Wasdale Head in Cumbria when he saw the “ghostly” phenomenon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centreFamily convert house into cat rescue centre with more than 130 felines in their careMolly-Mae ‘20 months’ pregnant, claims boyfriend Tommy Fury

Comments / 0

Community Policy