Read full article on original website
Related
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Urgent alert as twin three-month-old baby boy and girl disappear from their home with teenage family members
A desperate search has been launched to find a missing baby boy and baby girl who were last seen with teenage family members. Three-month-old twins Lekaun and Lenikawa Hippi were last seen in Victoria Street, Grafton, NSW, around midday on Monday. Investigators believe the twins are travelling with the teenagers.
Complex
Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
Mystery after woman, 25, found dead on roadside after leaving bar in taxi as passersby used key clue to identify victim
COPS have launched an investigation after the body of a missing 25-year-old woman who vanished after getting in a taxi was found on a Mexican highway. Ariadna Fernanda López Díaz disappeared in the area of La Condesa in Mexico City on October 30. She had just enjoyed an...
I took my whole family to a fancy hotel in Maine that charges $500-plus a night. It was surprisingly kid-friendly.
My family stayed one night at the super-exclusive Cliff House Hotel in York, Maine. In low season, rooms go for $500 and up; in the summer, rooms can cost thousands of dollars. I was surprised at how kid-friendly and accommodating the hotel was.
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder shares what it was like to grow up in a $23 million compound with an indoor water park after its listing goes viral
Kittredge shared memories of growing up in the $23 million fairytale home that included an arcade and water park.
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at Church
Aesha Muhammad was a 23-year-old single mother who lived in Philadelphia. She attended Venus Beauty Academy and worked at a salon. Aesha shared custody of her 2-year-old son, Amaru with her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old handyman, Anthony McClain, and she rented a room at a boarding house owned by her uncle, 57-year-old Charles Dockins.
Previous owners of house come back to steal tree from front yard in the middle of the night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For years my friends Hailey and Jonas rented apartments and condos while Jonas went to college as an adult and got his degree in computer science.
‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Video Shows 25-Year-Old Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends
Details are emerging about the death of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died on a trip to Mexico with friends.
10-Year-Old Missouri Girl Named Miracle Helps Deliver Baby After Mom Goes Into Labor at Home
Through the help of a "calm" dispatcher, Miracle was able to assist her mom Viola Fair, 30, to safely deliver her baby, according to North County Fire & Rescue Truly a miracle! A 10-year-old girl from Missouri named Miracle Moore jumped to the rescue when her mom went into labor three weeks early on Oct. 23 at home. North County Fire & Rescue in Jennings praised their "local hero" on their Facebook page for dialing 9-1-1, describing the "amazing, wonderful, feel-good" story of her bravery. Through the help...
Upworthy
Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. It has since been updated. An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
Man gives his wedding band to his wife's affair partner at the airport: 'I offer you my wedding ring'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I don't have fond memories of my paternal grandfather. If anything, I was terrified of him and repulsed by him.
Hiker captures ‘ghostly’ Brocken spectre walking alongside him in Lake District
A man captured the moment he spotted a “ghostly figure” walking alongside him in the Lake District.Chris Randall, 45, was hiking when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.The rare phenomenon can happen on a misty day when the sun is behind a person and their shadow is projected forwards through the mist.Chris was camping alone on Red Pike near Wasdale Head in Cumbria when he saw the “ghostly” phenomenon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centreFamily convert house into cat rescue centre with more than 130 felines in their careMolly-Mae ‘20 months’ pregnant, claims boyfriend Tommy Fury
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
WRAL
On cam: Video shows truck losing control in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Video taken by a witness shows a truck losing control and gaining speed as it moves through the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Some people scatter away; others chase the truck in attempts to stop it. Video taken by a witness shows a truck losing control and gaining speed as it moves...
Comments / 0