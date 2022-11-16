ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Traveler Had Knife 'Artfully' Hidden In Laptop At Richmond International Airport: TSA

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Virginia man was caught at Richmond International Airport with a knife "artfully" hidden inside a laptop, authorities said.

The Williamsburg traveler was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the security checkpoint on Friday, Nov. 11, after they'd detected a knife in his carry-on bag, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

The double-bladed knife was discovered after officers ran the man's bag through the X-ray machine a second time, which revealed that it was inside the "inner workings" of his laptop, the spokesperson said.

The man claimed that he had no idea that there was a knife inside his laptop, however after the knife was revealed, he confirmed that the knife was his, officials said.

“This was a superb job on the part of our officers to first identify the threat and then work in partnership with the Capital Region Airport Commission Police to obtain tools that were necessary to disassemble the laptop to reveal the knife,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

"The traveler now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

