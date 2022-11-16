Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
The Tantrum at Twitter Reveals How Privileged the Liberal Laptop Class Really Is | Opinion
You're being asked to show up to work and you tell your boss no—and you're the victim here? It's hard to explain how bizarre this sounds to blue collar workers.
Majority of Twitter Users Want Trump Reinstated after 15M Vote in Musk Poll
Musk addressed the possibility of letting Trump back in Friday afternoon before the poll launched.
Kevin Gentzel: On Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Joining Newsweek
Bringing diverse voices onto our platform and engaging viewers across the political and cultural spectrum: this is our most important goal.
Mexico's Leftist President Votes to Reinstate Trump on Twitter in Musk Poll
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned that the Statue of Liberty must not be an "empty symbol."
MySpace, Tumblr, Mastodon: Twitter Deserters Look For Their Next Home
"We are cringe. But we are free," tweeted Tumblr last week, acknowledging the whispers of its comeback.
Internet Overjoyed as Boss Forcing Employee to Work Thanksgiving Backfires
"Not enough flexibility to choose when to put in hours" was among the top reasons why people quit their jobs in 2021, a study found.
