Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film
Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint. The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character
Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor. The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.” He added, “You have...
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'
Cyrus — whose new single "Time" and movie Christmas in Paradise are out now — opens ups exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his core beliefs. First, the country music star knows what makes for a good duet. (Nineteen weeks of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X at No. 1 helped solidify that.) He's certain of the value dogs bring to this world. (He's convinced his late German Shepherd Tex was a matchmaker — more on that in a second.) And here at...
‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Supports Jojo Siwa After She Criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hurtful’ Rejection of LGBTQ Films
Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siwa, who spoke out against Bure over recent comments Bure made about “traditional marriage.” Bure has been widely criticized following an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which she said her new television home at Great American Family would not spotlight gay couples in lead roles. Bure, who is Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create...
Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend the 2023 Golden Globes: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’
Brendan Fraser has no interest in supporting the return of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Following the Los Angeles Times exposé on the Golden Globes in 2021, the fallout was swift, and the ceremony was dropped by broadcaster NBC. The investigative piece revealed that the HFPA had no Black journalists among its 87 members, surfacing myriad other accusations. While the Globes will soon return to NBC on January 10, 2023, through a one-year agreement with the broadcaster, Best Actor contender Brendan Fraser will not be in the audience. The “Whale” star confirmed he will not attend the buzzy awards event leading up...
John Mellencamp, 71, Is Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After Meeting Through Daughter Teddi: Details
Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram Life goes on! John Mellencamp is dating Marianelly Agosto, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The “Jack and Diane” singer, 71, and the skincare expert, 44, “met through [the musician’s daughter] Teddi [Mellencamp]," the insider tells Us, adding that while the pair “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” […]
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy After 24 Hours of Labor – See the Photos
“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came,” the singer wrote on Instagram Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! Aiko and her rapper beau recently welcomed son Noah Hasani, according to an Instagram post the singer shared on Friday. The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah. "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote alongside the series of pictures. RELATED: Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins...
Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos
"Wherever they are, that's just what it is," Eva Mendes previously told PEOPLE on how Ryan Gosling and their two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — are her home Eva Mendes' wrist tattoo may be short and sweet, but it may hold a deeper meaning. The actress and entrepreneur, 48, has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. But, a new Instagram post suggests she's more comfortable giving a glimpse inside her relationship. In a photo shared on Tuesday, Mendes is seen...
Zoë Kravitz defends ‘nepo babies’: ‘It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business’
Zoë Kravitz has defended being a “nepo baby” in a new interview.On TikTok, users have shared their fascination with famous figures from the entertainment industry who they didn’t realise had famous or successful parents, christening them “nepo babies” (short for nepotism).Speaking to GQ, Kravitz, who is the child of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, admitted that she had a “deep insecurity” about her success as an actor being viewed as less because of her parents.Raising the topic of “nepo babies”, she told the publication that “it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business”.“It’s literally...
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’
Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
All About Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's 2 Kids
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet share 2 children together, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but they'll always be family. The former couple started dating in 2005 after a chance meeting. Two years later, Momoa and Bonet welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola Iolani, in July 2007. Their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf was born the following year. (Bonet also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.) During both pregnancies, Bonet and Momoa decided not to find out the...
Every Stunning Photo from Taylor Lautner's Wedding to Taylor Dome
The pair said "I do" on Nov. 11 in California's wine country Meet The Lautners On Nov. 11, actor Taylor Lautner and love Taylor Dome were married in a California vineyard in front of 100 loved ones. "Everything felt so surreal," the bride told PEOPLE. "The flowers, the vines, the sky. First Blush ...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Deb Chubb Announces Split from 'Love Island' Boyfriend Jesse Lamont Bray: 'Better Off as Friends'
Love Island USA's Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray are no longer in a relationship. The season 4 couple announced their split via Deb's Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a statement, she revealed they made the decision that they'd be better friends than partners just four months after Love Island ended.
People
355K+
Followers
59K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0