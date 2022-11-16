Read full article on original website
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Opinion: Buck Showalter Was Not a Deserving ‘Manager of the Year’IBWAACooperstown, NY
California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'
The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.
'1619 Project' creator claims Gov. Youngkin blocking CRT in schools to 'protect feelings of White children'
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones told MSNBC that Gov. Youngkin, R-Va., is trying to block true history by outlawing Critical Race Theory in public schools.
Bronx Community College moves to remote learning as classrooms remain without heat
Bronx Community College has struggled with heating issues for several weeks this year. The CUNY school has struggled with heat issues for several weeks this year. [ more › ]
NY1
Banks comments on investigation into program bringing bilingual teachers to NYC
Schools Chancellor David Banks acknowledged on Tuesday that a high-profile program bringing bilingual educators from the Dominican Republic to New York City is now under investigation amid allegations the teachers were taken advantage of by Education Department staff. The teachers came to the city in September through a partnership with...
KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses
A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
North Dakota millennial woman advances toward sainthood after the 'heroic sanctity' of her cancer battle
Michelle Duppong of North Dakota is on a path toward being declared a saint in the Roman Catholic Church, as bishops approved advancing her cause for canonization in vote in Baltimore this week.
Gender policy in Washington state school district 'spits in the face of parents,' mother says
A school district in Washington state stoked backlash from parents for its willingness to hide a student's preferred pronouns from family if the student requests privacy. The Central Valley School District (CVSD) in Liberty Lake, Washington, near Spokane, offered a presentation of its gender inclusivity policy Monday, during which time parents were not permitted to ask questions, according to local outlet CITC.
hudsonvalleypress.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York
ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
Youngkin pushes back on Democrat claims of ditching Martin Luther King Jr. in education standards
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's office pushed back on Democrat claims that the state's draft revised education standards would ban teaching students about Martin Luther King, Jr.
Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Washington, DC after 13-day trip from North Carolina
The 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived in Washington, DC Friday morning to take its place on Capitol Hill, an annual sign marking the start of the holiday season in the District.
Reminder: NYC public schools won’t have snow days this year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Areas north of New York City were forecast to have their first snow of the season Tuesday, but once snow comes to the five boroughs later in the year, students will not get snow days. The Department of Education policy is for students to participate in remote learning on days when […]
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
DeSantis team has a warning about 'Ron to the Rescue' PAC as 2024 speculation intensifies
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' team is distancing itself from a super PAC that is touting the work DeSantis has done in Florida and urging him to run for president in 2024.
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
