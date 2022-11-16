Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars...

