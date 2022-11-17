Experienced Goats set sights on regional tournament

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck Journal
The Groesbeck boys basketball team came within four points of qualifying for the regional tournament last season.

And with all five starters and a handful of reserves back from last season, the Goats are looking for more this year.

Groesbeck trailed Lorena by more than a dozen points at halftime of their regional quarterfinals game, but came back in the second half and lost by four. The players believed with another minute or so they might have overtaken Lorena and secured a berth in the regional tourney.

“It was a great ride,” Hartley said. “A couple days later they were like, ‘Coach, we want to go back.’ They were hungry. Nothing against Lorena, but we were thinking if we had one more minute, we possibly could have taken the lead and maybe won that game.”

Now, many of the Goats from that team return as seniors with one final chance to make it to the regional tournament.

“We were young and inexperienced and now I think we’re a little bit more experienced, because we hadn’t been in the playoffs in so many years here,” Hartley said.

The experience of the near-miss to end their season is fuel to motivate the team this year.

“I keep preaching, are we satisfied with what we did last year,” Hartley said. “They’re like, ‘Not really, no. We’re gonna build off that.’ Their goal is to win district.”

Like last season, Groesbeck’s roster is made up mostly of guards. And while there is not a lot of size, they are a scrappy bunch.

Five-foot-six senior Ca’Zian Bradley and 5-5 junior Lamodrick Greer are returning starters, as is 5-8 senior Anthony Lewis. Another starting guard who returns is 6-foot senior Allen Lewis. However, he might not play until the district begins in December due to an injury sustained during football season.

The post is Braden Hurt, a 6-4, 230-pound senior.

Another returner who will contribute is 5-9 junior guard Chris Cox. Bryan Dancer, a 5-10 senior forward, is back with the team after sitting out last year.

Also expected to contribute in the backcourt are 5-7 senior Nick Amador and 5-9 senior Nicholai Neumann.

Six-foot senior J.J. Hutchinson is back and will provide some size at forward. Another forward will be 5-10 junior Kenny Bennett. Tyson Abron, a 6-2 senior who played on the junior varsity last year, will also provide minutes at the post. Jesse Esparza, a 5-7 sophomore, also will push for playing time in the backcourt.

In preseason polls, the Goats are picked to finish second in District 20-3A. Franklin is picked to win the district. But Hartley expects every night to be a dogfight.

“Whoever scraps the most and best is gonna come out of it,” he said.

Some keys for the Goats this year will be to play strong defense and battle on the boards.

“Defense and rebounding, playing good defense,” Hartley said. “We play well as a team. I can’t ask for any more as far as kids that like each other and know their roles. We can only get better, offensively. But, defensively is gonna be our key. Trying to hold teams to one or two chances at a chance to score. We’re not gonna run anybody out of the gym, but we’re gonna pick our moments to run. Hopefully, we shoot it well.”

Hartley has a number of players capable of knocking down jumpshots. He said the top five shooters are Anthony Lewis, Allen Lewis, Bradley, Amador and Greer. Neumann also can stick a jumpshot.

The Goats are hoping last year’s experience and success will propel them to greater heights this year.

“Our goal is to win district,” Hartley said. “Every team, I know, in this district wants to win. And, so, we’re just taking last year and just adding to what we need to improve on. We’ve got to clean up the free throws. We’ve got to clean up the turnovers and just keep getting better on defense because it’s like everybody says, defense wins championships. That’s what you need.”

One of the team’s strengths is its experience. Some of the seniors are entering their fourth year on the varsity. They have played a lot of basketball together. This is the third year Hartley has coached them.

“They’re a real closeknit group,” Hartley said. “We’re like any team, you’ve always got your bumps and bruises in practice. But when it comes to game time… In 20-something years (coaching), this is one of the closest-knit groups of kids I’ve ever been with, with themselves. They like each other. They hold each other accountable. They’ve played everything together since Little League. They all played varsity the year before I got here. They’re a really fun group of kids. This senior class is real fun. There are times when they lead practice. All I’ve got to do is blow the whistle and say, we’re going to this, and they lead it.”

With so much experience, there is strong senior leadership on the squad. Hartley said the two who stand out are Allen Lewis and Hurt.

“Allen is more of the quiet one,” Hartley said. “I think he’s more vocal in football because he’s the quarterback in the huddle. On the court, I think it leans more over to Hurt because he’s the more vocal. Allen is more of the, I’m gonna do it and follow me. Hurt is the more vocal guy on the court. I can’t ask for two better seniors in those two right there.”

The veteran players on the Goats team have had ups and downs since they began playing as freshmen. They have developed a competitive drive that serves them well in games.

“They just don’t give up,” Hartley said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, they’re gonna fight every inch to the end. That’s why I’m saying they’re one of the best senior classes I’ve ever had, just because of how well they fit together. We always say, ‘Family.’ And we really are.

“They’re just not gonna give up. They don’t care if they’re down or whatever. They’re gonna fight you. They don’t care how big you are. They’re just some of the toughest kids I’ve been around.”

The Goats kick off their season Friday when they travel to Maypearl for a 6:15 p.m. contest. They will play their home opener Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 12:15 p.m. against Grandview.

Groesbeck Journal

