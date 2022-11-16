ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Opinion: Voters did not choose gridlock

By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVnQX_0jD4E4EZ00
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., waves to supporters in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, before a news conference celebrating her U.S. Senate race win. Cortez Masto beat Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, securing a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. | Ellen Schmidt, Associated Press

As the messy process of American democracy continues to slowly play out, the prospect of a divided Washington once again looms as a possibility.

Democrats have retained control over the Senate by gaining at least 50 seats, which would allow Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes, if necessary. But control of the House remains in limbo, with neither party holding a majority at the time this is being written. Regardless of which party ends up controlling the House, the margins will be too small to call a mandate.

Related

Some may say Americans have voted for gridlock. That implies some sort of intent, which is unlikely. Yes, national party politics, especially the role of a former president, loomed large in the outcomes, but the truth is that each race hinged, as well, on its own unique issues. That said, however, there is nothing inherently wrong with a divided government.

For one thing, it keeps a check on extremes and one-sided legislation.

Democrats have been talking about pushing another economic package , including health care measures. Adding additional federal spending to an economy already suffering from inflation would be a bad idea.

Republicans, for their part, had talked about launching investigations into the Biden White House, including probes of its COVID-19 response and of outgoing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Some in the GOP also had talked about filing bills with articles of impeachment against the president.

Related

These would have inflamed divisions rather than united the country. Now, such efforts would be doomed for lack of votes.

Instead of ideology-laden spending programs or partisan vengeance, a divided Congress should seek genuine compromises and pass meaningful legislation.

Immigration is an issue begging for such a solution. Rather than continuing an endless blame-game, the two sides could find ways to secure the border, allow for an orderly influx of workers or asylum seekers and protect the children of undocumented parents.

Related

If economists are correct and the nation slides into a recession, a tempered approach to extended unemployment benefits and other relief would be prudent, as well. Bipartisan efforts to reduce the federal budget deficit might save the country from a crisis that lurks in an uncertain future.

It could happen. In the 1990s, a Republican-led Congress and a Democratic president passed meaningful welfare reform legislation.

Of course, moderates were more plentiful then. Today’s hyperpartisan atmosphere may prompt either side to ignore tough issues or to stir up demonstrations, such as letting the government shut down rather than lifting the debt ceiling.

But then, voters this month seemed to say they don’t want that sort of government. While they may not have consciously voted for gridlock, people were not happy with candidates who denied the 2020 election outcome or who supported former president Trump’s more outlandish statements.

Even those members of Congress who won with vitriol-filled campaigns must see that voters are growing weary of such tactics.

The missing ingredient in recent years has been political courage. As we have said before , nations don’t build monuments to milquetoast leaders who cower behind the safety of partisan coattails. Compromise takes hard work, but it ultimately builds public confidence in institutions, which is sorely needed at the moment.

Related

We don’t blame the skeptics. Divided government’s accomplishments are difficult to identify, and politicians of both parties have overspent yearly tax collections by large margins. Both parties have found it easier to dig ideological trenches and lob grenades at each other, letting whoever is president attempt to solve problems through executive orders that ultimately get decided by the Supreme Court.

Enough of that! While voters in 2022 may not have consciously chosen gridlock, we’re certain they also didn’t vote for Congress to ignore solutions to real problems, either. The key to retaining power in Washington is to get things done.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
The Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of homicide related to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wis., during a 2020 protest there, met with a group of House Republicans in the Second Amendment Caucus on Thursday evening. Rittenhouse joined the lawmakers at a gathering at the Conservative Partnership Institute office...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy