District FFA Leadership Development Contest Results

FFA District Leadership Development Events Contests were Monday, Nov. 7 The full results are below: 1st Place Senior Creed Speaking and advancing to Area Contest- Mattelyn Hall.

2nd Place Senior Spanish Creed Speaking and advancing to Area Contest-Constanza Alvarado.

6th Place Agricultural Advocacy- Morgan Carroll, Halle Kate Jones, Presley Stanfield, Emily Chiglo.

3rd Place Agricultural Issues Forum- Janae Trojacek, Ryder Bagley, Marlee Price, Charley Agnew, Allie Verm, Garrett Cate, Dallie Bagley.

3rd Place Greenhand Chapter Conducting-Kamryn Curry, Miranda Alvarado, Kaydence Worsham, Kale Watton, Tripp Burleson, Hannah Slater, Gracie DeCordova, Kennedy Spathe, Hadyn Keith, Braelyn Masters.

4th Place Greenhand Creed Speaking- Peyton Decordova.

4th Place Greenhand Skills- Dooley Brooks, Kale Watton, Barrett Brown.

12th Place Job Interview-Laynee Morrow.

5th Place Greenhand Quiz- Cannon Campbell, Madison Binion, Kaidance Hutchison, Kealy Trojacek.

5th Place Public Relations- Autumn Boyte, Reagan Black, Keeley Brooks, Chloe Crane.

4th Place Radio Broadcasting- Avery Samford, Wesley Bush, Cal Sims.

3rd Place Senior Chapter Conducting- Ryder Bagley, Dallie Bagley, Rayna Kurtz, Hunter Garner, Wesley Bush, Brianna Latray, Carly Scott, Keeley Brooks, Hunter Vincent, Danielle Rogers.

4th Place Senior Skills-Jack Carroll, Cade Carroll, Carson Little, Braxton Hill, Jaxon Jones.

18th Place Senior Quiz-Kaylee Flippin, Rylee