Community Calendar

NOV. 18- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Food For Families at Fishes And Loaves Food Pantry at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck will take place. The pantry lot is a drive-thru for easy drop-off, enter from the north/left and exit from the south/right. The items needed are listed below. They could also take any condiments, diapers, even toilet paper, and so many other things - they can use it all. You can also donate money by cash or check at the Church on the Rock or go online to KWTX and find the pantry and donate. Please make any checks for donation payable to Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry. Any food or money given here stays here. Nonperishable food products: Canned Meats (tuna, chili, stew, chicken), Canned Vegetables, Cereals, Baby Food, Peanut Butter, Dry Beans, Rice, Flour, Sugar, Corn Meal, Pasta/Sauces.

NOV. 8-23- Heater/ Blanket Drive, help our community by donating new heaters or blankets. Also accepting monetary donations as well. Drop off donations to Groesbeck Journal, Limestone Medical Center, or the Mexia Chamber of Commerce. In-Person donations will take place Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at VeraBank in Mexia, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Billy B’s Sale Barn in Groesbeck. Contact Sindra McLean for more information: 979255-9688. Sponsored by Limestone Medical Center, AccentCare, Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce and Mexia Chamber of Commerce.

NOV. 18-20 - Annual Defend Old Ft Parker Shoot at Old Fort Parker, 866 Park Road 35 Groesbeck, TX 76642. Please call 254729-5253 for times and information.

NOV. 19 - 9 a.m. 2 p.m. - Fall Holiday Market at the Groesbeck Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota. Sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce.

*** 9:30 a.m. - 12 noon, Freestone County Art League will meet at the Church of Christ in Teague; They will be painting miniatures for our gifts for our Christmas party in December. Bring your oils or acrylics. The hostess will be Kim Allen & Lois Edwards. Anyone interested in art is invited. Contact Ruby Day by phone at 254-625-1945 for more information.

*** 6:30 p.m - Limestone County Republican Women’s 2nd Annual Chili Supper with all the fixin’s (includes crackers, Fritos, Onions, Jalapenos, Cheese, Dessert, and Drink) Plus a live action. Proceeds go to Limestone County Law Enforcement. Located at the Mary Helen Nance Community Center, 301 E. 8th St., Thornton, Texas. $20/person. For ticket information call or text Kay Alston - at 210-6277268, Carla Robison - at 254-747-0655, and April Parolini - at 903-390-7538.

NOV. 23- 9:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry is open to those in need. Located at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck at 1470 Hwy 14. For more information contact them at (254) 7295200. All you need is your picture ID. You can come as many times as you are in need.

NOV. 24-27 - Annual Thanksgiving Trail Ride at Old Fort Parker, 866 Park Road 35 Groesbeck, TX 76642. Please call 254729-5253 for times and information.

DEC. 3 – 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Breakfast with Santa at West Lake Limestone Volunteer Fire Dept, 6614 FM 937.. Come celebrate with us- Free picture with Santa, Free Breakfast (eggs, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, and drink). For more information call WLLVFD 254-729-0165.

*** 9:00 a.m. The Massey Foundation is pleased to partner with Stone County Conservatives to bring to Limestone County a Homesteader’s Fair. Many exhibits will be held throughout the day that includes: processing chickens, Mittleider Gardening, the work of our Limestone County Master Gardeners, growing productive fruit trees, therapeutic essential oils, holistic treatments and Kent Johnston will present his book METAFIT, a look at the importance of physical and spiritual fitness in the 21st century. Food vendors will also be on the grounds! Watch our local papers and social media for a complete schedule and list of vendors and exhibitors. There is no entry fee. If you have interest as a vendor, contact Springfield Hall: www. springfieldhalltx.com or SCCC: StoneCountyCC@gmail.com .

*** 11:00 a.m., On the heels of our Homesteader’s Fair, Limestone County has a unique opportunity to learn from a group of experts in their fields, Texas Ready. Kurt Nauck and Lucinda Bailey formed Texas Ready in 2012 to enlighten others on the benefits of growing nutritious food and preserving it properly. Cultivating heirloom seeds is also a large focus of Texas Ready as they offer these seeds to Texans for full gardens! Kurt and Lucinda will present Mittleider Gardening at the Fair on Saturday at and will also have seeds, books, and food preservation equipment available for sale at Springfield Hall.

DEC. 4 - 12 noon - 5 p.m. Kurt Nauck and Lucinda Bailey with Texas Ready will conduct a Food Preservation & Storage Workshop. Included in the registration fee is a $25 book and a detailed set of printed class notes relating to food security. This is a great opportunity to learn essential methods and techniques including freeze-drying, canning, dehydrating, fermenting and more. Texas Ready is extending a $20 discount to our readers. Click “Discover More” below to register, and your discount will be applied at checkout. You may also visit their website at www. TexasReady.net and apply code Groesbeck2022 at checkout. Don’t miss this unique opportunity for Limestone County citizens! Contact the Massey Foundation: info@ masseyfoundationtx. com or Texas Ready: seeds@TexasReady.net for more information.

DEC. 5-6 – 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Validation for Lambs, Goats, Swine, and Halter Heifers will be at the Limestone County Fairgrounds, 922 FM 1245, Groesbeck, TX. Your online registration will be due no later than 11: 59 p. m. on December 9, 2022. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the species superintendent or your 4-H or FFA Leader.