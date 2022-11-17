Community Calendar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

NOV. 18- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Food For Families at Fishes And Loaves Food Pantry at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck will take place. The pantry lot is a drive-thru for easy drop-off, enter from the north/left and exit from the south/right. The items needed are listed below. They could also take any condiments, diapers, even toilet paper, and so many other things - they can use it all. You can also donate money by cash or check at the Church on the Rock or go online to KWTX and find the pantry and donate. Please make any checks for donation payable to Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry. Any food or money given here stays here. Nonperishable food products: Canned Meats (tuna, chili, stew, chicken), Canned Vegetables, Cereals, Baby Food, Peanut Butter, Dry Beans, Rice, Flour, Sugar, Corn Meal, Pasta/Sauces.

NOV. 8-23- Heater/ Blanket Drive, help our community by donating new heaters or blankets. Also accepting monetary donations as well. Drop off donations to Groesbeck Journal, Limestone Medical Center, or the Mexia Chamber of Commerce. In-Person donations will take place Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at VeraBank in Mexia, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Billy B’s Sale Barn in Groesbeck. Contact Sindra McLean for more information: 979255-9688. Sponsored by Limestone Medical Center, AccentCare, Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce and Mexia Chamber of Commerce.

NOV. 18-20 - Annual Defend Old Ft Parker Shoot at Old Fort Parker, 866 Park Road 35 Groesbeck, TX 76642. Please call 254729-5253 for times and information.

NOV. 19 - 9 a.m. 2 p.m. - Fall Holiday Market at the Groesbeck Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota. Sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce.

*** 9:30 a.m. - 12 noon, Freestone County Art League will meet at the Church of Christ in Teague; They will be painting miniatures for our gifts for our Christmas party in December. Bring your oils or acrylics. The hostess will be Kim Allen & Lois Edwards. Anyone interested in art is invited. Contact Ruby Day by phone at 254-625-1945 for more information.

*** 6:30 p.m - Limestone County Republican Women’s 2nd Annual Chili Supper with all the fixin’s (includes crackers, Fritos, Onions, Jalapenos, Cheese, Dessert, and Drink) Plus a live action. Proceeds go to Limestone County Law Enforcement. Located at the Mary Helen Nance Community Center, 301 E. 8th St., Thornton, Texas. $20/person. For ticket information call or text Kay Alston - at 210-6277268, Carla Robison - at 254-747-0655, and April Parolini - at 903-390-7538.

NOV. 23- 9:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry is open to those in need. Located at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck at 1470 Hwy 14. For more information contact them at (254) 7295200. All you need is your picture ID. You can come as many times as you are in need.

NOV. 24-27 - Annual Thanksgiving Trail Ride at Old Fort Parker, 866 Park Road 35 Groesbeck, TX 76642. Please call 254729-5253 for times and information.

DEC. 3 – 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Breakfast with Santa at West Lake Limestone Volunteer Fire Dept, 6614 FM 937.. Come celebrate with us- Free picture with Santa, Free Breakfast (eggs, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, and drink). For more information call WLLVFD 254-729-0165.

*** 9:00 a.m. The Massey Foundation is pleased to partner with Stone County Conservatives to bring to Limestone County a Homesteader’s Fair. Many exhibits will be held throughout the day that includes: processing chickens, Mittleider Gardening, the work of our Limestone County Master Gardeners, growing productive fruit trees, therapeutic essential oils, holistic treatments and Kent Johnston will present his book METAFIT, a look at the importance of physical and spiritual fitness in the 21st century. Food vendors will also be on the grounds! Watch our local papers and social media for a complete schedule and list of vendors and exhibitors. There is no entry fee. If you have interest as a vendor, contact Springfield Hall: www. springfieldhalltx.com or SCCC: StoneCountyCC@gmail.com .

*** 11:00 a.m., On the heels of our Homesteader’s Fair, Limestone County has a unique opportunity to learn from a group of experts in their fields, Texas Ready. Kurt Nauck and Lucinda Bailey formed Texas Ready in 2012 to enlighten others on the benefits of growing nutritious food and preserving it properly. Cultivating heirloom seeds is also a large focus of Texas Ready as they offer these seeds to Texans for full gardens! Kurt and Lucinda will present Mittleider Gardening at the Fair on Saturday at and will also have seeds, books, and food preservation equipment available for sale at Springfield Hall.

DEC. 4 - 12 noon - 5 p.m. Kurt Nauck and Lucinda Bailey with Texas Ready will conduct a Food Preservation & Storage Workshop. Included in the registration fee is a $25 book and a detailed set of printed class notes relating to food security. This is a great opportunity to learn essential methods and techniques including freeze-drying, canning, dehydrating, fermenting and more. Texas Ready is extending a $20 discount to our readers. Click “Discover More” below to register, and your discount will be applied at checkout. You may also visit their website at www. TexasReady.net and apply code Groesbeck2022 at checkout. Don’t miss this unique opportunity for Limestone County citizens! Contact the Massey Foundation: info@ masseyfoundationtx. com or Texas Ready: seeds@TexasReady.net for more information.

DEC. 5-6 – 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Validation for Lambs, Goats, Swine, and Halter Heifers will be at the Limestone County Fairgrounds, 922 FM 1245, Groesbeck, TX. Your online registration will be due no later than 11: 59 p. m. on December 9, 2022. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the species superintendent or your 4-H or FFA Leader.

Comments / 0

Groesbeck Journal

KOSSE/THORNTON CALENDAR

TUESDAY NIGHTS - 6:00- 7:30 p.m. - The Kosse Lions Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the Kosse Cafe. FIRST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH - The Thornton Masonic Lodge #486 meets. Meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 pm. All Masons are invited to attend. Submissions? To submit an item for the community calendar, email news@ groesbeckjournal. com, or bring it to our office at 115 N. Ellis in Groesbeck. Questions? Call 254-7295103. NOV. 17 - 6:00 p.m, The Thornton Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Feast of Thanksgiving on November 17th at the Mary Helen Nance community...
THORNTON, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Chamber Christmas Lights Contest

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Help us decorate our town by joining the second annual Christmas Light Contest, sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce. We want to see your creativity with Christmas lights and decor and just how festive you can be. This contest is open to businesses and residents inside the city limits of Groesbeck only. There will be winners for the top three residential entries and one business entry. Anonymous judges will vote by mid-December. The final day to enter the contest is Friday, Dec. 17. Winners will be published in the Groesbeck Journal and on the chamber Facebook plus will receive a special trophy keepsake. If you would like to be entered into the contest please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254729- 3894 or email info@groesbeckchamber.com. You must call/email to participate in this contest. Winners will be announced the week of Christmas.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Shelton Chapman speaks to Lions Club

Shelton Chapman was the speaker for the Groesbeck Lions Club meeting last week. The meeting was held at Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant. In the address to the Lions Club, Chapman discussed his role as EMS Director and supervisor of the ambulance system. Larry Price, Lions Club president, introduced Chapman. Both Price and Shelton expressed their appreciation to the LMC Foundation for its support of the various activities of the Limestone Medical Center. During the meeting, various visitors were introduced and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Holiday market set for Saturday

The annual Groesbeck Fall Holiday Market is Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota in Groesbeck, said Jennifer Paul, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “The event features vendors stocked full of all kinds of things for purchase from clothes, home decor, arts and crafts, woodwork, and lots more,” Paul said. “The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce hosts the event annually, This was something the Chamber of Commerce established way back when - it’s just a great thing to keep alive and bring to the area.” The Chamber has hosted a holiday market and the spring Peddler’s market spanning back to...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck PD Blotte

November 7, 2022 10:00 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 1300 block North Ellis for reported theft. Complainant reported theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Investigation initiated. 10:44 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 800 block South Ellis for reported missing juvenile. Complainant reported juvenile not returning home since previous Friday. Investigation initiated. Juvenile later located. 2:45 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 800 block Culberson. Complainant reported juvenile family member being assaulted by another juvenile. Investigation initiated. November 8, 2022 10:14 a.m. Officer Cardenas to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported multiple mailboxes opened by unknown person during overnight hours. 4:13 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block North Grayson...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

American Legion, H.O. Whitehurst honor veterans

Sound waves echoed through the halls of the Limestone County Courthouse Nov. 11 as the official military “Taps” was played at the end of the Veterans Day Ceremony. Children from H.O. Whitehurst Elementary read the history of Veterans Day and performed patriotic songs for an audience. The children waved colorful streamers and danced and sang tunes for a crowd of community leaders, family and friends. Commander Russ Foster, of the Ashburn-Hanna American Legion Post 288, spoke. “Today is a day to honor all the men and women who served in the U.S. military, the approximately 19 million U.S. veterans who are still with...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Chamber vote new officers, make plans for end of year events

Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce directors made some changes to the board and plans for the future in their monthly meeting, Nov. 1. Jennifer Paul, executive director presided during the meeting. Due to the recent resignation of past president, Jim Bivens, the chamber vice-president Karmen Hoffpauir moved into the current position of chamber president. The chamber board voted to fill the empty officer positions of secretary and vice president. Lucy Saldivar was approved to become the newest vice-president and Julia Morton will take over the secretary position. Carol Jenkins remains treasurer. Paul reminded the board of the upcoming Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 from...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Limestone County Historical Commission seeks members

The Limestone County Historical Commission approved a letter announcing a grant program and discussed important dates and recruitment efforts Nov. 1 during its regular meeting Nov. 1. Members present were Donald McDonald, Linda Jordan, Bill Ferris, Linda Ferris and William Reagan. Reagan, who is acting secretary, called the meeting to order. The commision approved the previous minutes and outgoing secretary/ treasurer Cindy Pollard’s resignation. Linda Ferris is serving as treasurer. The commission amended having the signatures on the checks changed to that of acting treasurer, president and vice president. Jordan presented a draft letter announcing a grant program to preserve cemeteries in Limestone County called...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck alum named Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year

San Angelo Independent School District congratulated Central High School teacher Sarah Sloan Willis was named the Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Willis is a 2008 Groesbeck High School graduate and the daughter of Larry and Glyn Sloan, of Groesbeck. Willis was selected as teacher of the year in May during the annual end-ofyear District celebration. Willis teaches English III and English to Students of Other Languages II. Willis was one of 20 teachers vying for the title. As a finalist, she was invited to attend a complimentary weekend ceremony celebrating the top 40 recipients in Texas, held at Austins Kalahari Resort in...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Dedication ceremony held for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

, , , A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign was dedicated in honor of Trooper Chad Walker on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Walker died in the line of duty in 2021. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Groesbeck Convention Center in Groesbeck. Walker, 38, died on March 31, 2021, a few days after he was shot while stopping to assist a driver on FM-2838 near U.S. 84 in Limestone County. Walker, who joined DPS in 2015, was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and four children. “Trooper Walker is a hero,” stated DPS representatives, “He's a hero to his family, his friends, his community, and his DPS family. His selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten.” According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a highway dedication will take place at a later date.     
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck FFA places at China Spring Leadership Development Invitational

On November 2, Groesbeck FFA competed at the China Spring Leadership Development Event Invitational. Participants in the National FFA Employment Skills Leadership Development Event ( LDE) get a leg up on their future careers by developing the skills needed to seek employment in the industry of agriculture. The results from that event are below. 1st Place Agricultural Issues Forum: Janae Trojacek, Ryder Bagley, Marlee Price, Charley Agnew, Allie Verm, Garrett Cate, Dallie Bagley. 2nd Place Senior Creed Speaking: Mattelyn Hall. 1st Place Spanish Creed Speaking: Constanza Alvarado. 4th Place Greenhand Creed: Peyton deCordova. 9th Place Radio Broadcasting: Avery Samford, Cal Sims, Wesley Bush. 11th Place Public Relations: Autumn Boyte, Reagan Black, Chloe Crane, Keeley Brooks. 7th Place Senior Skills: Jack Carroll, Cade Carroll, Carson Little, Braxton Hill, Ethan Walker ( subbing for Jaxon Jones).
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

All aboard for “Kosse Station”

The Kosse Economic Development Committee (EDC) solidified plans to create and open a food truck park in town by the end of this calendar year at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Having laid some plans for the park in a previous meeting. EDC Director Karen Partin updated the group on estimated expenses and amenities planned for the park, which will be located at 507 W. Washington, across from the Exxon (AKA Kosse Country Store). A few of the expenses that will come with getting the park up and running include laying rock for an entrance and parking, adding lighting, posts,...
KOSSE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Ongoing Events Calendar

Mondays, 6-8 p.m. – First Baptist Church of Tehuacana still hosts a knitting/crocheting group in the fellowship hall, making prayer shawls or lap robes for people. Anyone wanting to learn to knit or crochet is invited. There is no cost, and the yarn is provided. For more information, contact Angela Bailey at 409-7820229.   ••• First Mondays of every month - 6:00 meal, 7:00 meeting, Groesbeck Masonic Lodge #354 Stated Meetings ••• Second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. The Limestone Cancer Support Group meets at the Mexia EDC boardroom, 214 N. Sherman in Mexia. Anyone interested in helping those going through...
MEXIA, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Kosse Council to improve police parking security and lighting

At their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Kosse City Council took steps to better serve and protect the department that serves and protects the city: the police department. After approving a change to the pay schedule, which included incentive pay for police officers who complete certifications, council members discussed the department’s recent relocation of police vehicles to the lot beside the volunteer fire department when not in use. “If y’all want to keep parking over there, it’s fine with me and I have no problem with it, but I’d like to get some lights and a camera over there so...
KOSSE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

KosseCares preps for upcoming events

Kosse Cares has been providing local military men and women with care packages since 2014, sending basic necessities but also sweet treats and small thoughtful items to those deployed stateside or worldwide, reminding them of their support base at home and putting a smile on their faces. This year is no different, and though the official deadline for donating items to be packed and sent to those serving our country has passed, organization President Michelle LaTray is still accepting donations of needed items until Nov. 10. “We are packing boxes at my office on Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 pm. We...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Lions Club hears interesting program from new business, No Filter

The Groesbeck Lions Club heard a very interesting program by Adye Garcia, owner of NoFilter in Groesbeck. She was introduced by Diana Diaz, the program chair for the day. The speaker, Adye Garcia, explained to the Lions Club facts about her business, No Filter. The business offers Botox and facial services. The speaker explained the services and shared her background and training in her chosen field. She also gave some interesting facts about her business. During a brief business meeting, Kara McLelland reported on a meeting with the Mexia Lions Clib in which it discussed the forming of a Leo Club in which the Mexia Lions Club and Groesbeck Lions Club would participate. This club would be for the youth ages 12-18 in Limestone County. The Groesbeck Lions Club 2022 Fall Raffle will end this Friday night. The winner will be announced during the game on Friday. The prizes are a Glock 48 Cal. Pistol or a Braham Melborne Coll. Handbag. Donations are $5 each or 5 for $20. Need not be present to win.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Thornton Senior News

Seventeen Senior Citizens gathered for lunch and bingo on Thursday. Those present were Janice Bilbrey our center manager, Ann Brown, Lorene Stembridge, Elizabeth Neason, Gayla Lind, Roger and Sharon Watson, Wilma Lee, Wayne Sharp, Snuffy Bennett, Earl Mask, James Lenamond, Doris Lemley, Sammy Cooper, Jo Ann Archer, Gay McBride and myself. We had four others signed up for lunches and I only know of a reason for one of them not coming, it was because of a low tire on her car, and being 96 yrs. of age she was unable to fix a tire. Things are unavoidable at times...
THORNTON, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

