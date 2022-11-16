ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with class-action lawsuit that also names Brady, Bündchen, Shaq, Curry

By Greg Norman FOXBusiness
Fox Business
Fox Business
 6 days ago
been.there.done.that
6d ago

These folks have more money than common sense. I guess they didn’t read the fine print. If it’s not regulated and protected it’s probably a pyramid scam. Trying to creat something out of nothing usually fails. There are just too many crooks!

Hatrick
6d ago

Crypto currency was set up to be a giant scam, When there is no real product, Nothing you can hold in your hand, You're setting yourself up to be swindled! It really is a giant Ponzi scheme!🤔🤥💰💵🤭

all4peace
6d ago

Brady took 916,000 of PPP money that was forgiven just days after buying himself a multimillion dust boat….. karma has found him and I hope it holds on tight!

