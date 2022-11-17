Groesbeck PD Blotte

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck Journal
November 7, 2022

10:00 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 1300 block North Ellis for reported theft. Complainant reported theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Investigation initiated.

10:44 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 800 block South Ellis for reported missing juvenile. Complainant reported juvenile not returning home since previous Friday. Investigation initiated. Juvenile later located.

2:45 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 800 block Culberson. Complainant reported juvenile family member being assaulted by another juvenile. Investigation initiated.

November 8, 2022

10:14 a.m. Officer Cardenas to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported multiple mailboxes opened by unknown person during overnight hours.

4:13 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block North Grayson for reported threat. Determined to have occurred in another city. Referred to appropriate investigating agency.

8:30 p.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block East Yeagua for reported harassment. Call was unfounded.

November 9, 2022

11:04 a.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block North Grayson for reported reckless driver. Unable to locate reported vehicle.

2:46 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 1200 block North Ellis for requested courtesy transport. Complainant requested courtesy transport following mechanical failure on vehicle. Transport completed.

4:04 p.m. Officer Cardenas to intersection of Yeagua and Ellis for reported reckless driver. Vehicle located and driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

November 10, 2022

12:06 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 700 block McClintic for reported suspicious person. Complainant reported unfamiliar male in parking lot. Reported person located, identified, and left property.

1:11 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 700 block East Navasota for reported burglary. Complainant reported storage unit burglarized. Investigation initiated.

6:42 p.m. Officer Martin to 600 block Parkside for medical assist.

November 11, 2022

12:55 a.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 400 block Lincoln for reported suspicious activity. Complainant reported unfamiliar vehicle parked on property. No vehicle located. Call was unfounded.

1:25 a.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 400 block Lincoln for reported suspicious person. Complainant reported unfamiliar person on property. Call was unfounded.

11:26 a.m. Officer Cardenas to 100 block South Ellis for reported business alarm. Determined to be weather-related. No offense.

12:21 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block East Walker for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved by one party leaving the scene.

3:49 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block South Ellis for reported animal complaint. Complainant reported two dogs at-large in neighborhood. Animal Control Officer notified.

6:18 p.m. Officer Martin to 600 block Hewitt for reported welfare concern. Complainant requested check of children at residence. Reported children located and determined to be okay.

11:43 p.m. Officer Martin to SH 14 North for reported crash. Crash located near Navasota River. Secured scene pending arrival of other agency.

November 12, 2022

12:00 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 1100 block Rebekah for reported loud music. Music turned off prior to officer arrival.

11:46 a.m. Officer Cardenas to 500 block Fannin for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Second party left prior to officer arrival.

4:52 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 500 block West Angeline for reported burglary of residence. Call was unfounded.

7:18 p.m. Officer Martin to 1000 block Frost Street for reported loud music. Source located and responsible party turned music down.

10:05 p.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 1000 block North Ellis for reported crash.

November 13, 2022

10:40 a.m. Officer Cardenas to 300 block North Archer for reported suspicious activity. Complainant reported unfamiliar person in vacant residence. Reported person located and determined to be property owner. No offense.

12:50 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 500 block East Yeagua for reported missing person. Complainant reported spouse missing. Complainant stated spouse was suffering mental decline and walked away from business. Reported person found in nearby business and reunited with complainant.

1:02 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 1000 block West Yeagua for medical assist.

1:58 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 900 block South Ellis for reported loose livestock. Owner notified and secured animal.

4:07 p.m. Officer Cardenas to call complainant for reported drug activity.

8:45 p.m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block East Yeagua for reported loose livestock. Owners were able to capture horse and return it to trailer.

This weekly Groesbeck Police blotter is a summary of the calls for service Groesbeck PD has received throughout the week. The blotter does not include all self-initiated activities or traffic stops conducted by the officers.

— Contributed by Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson

Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

