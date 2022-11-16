ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68...
CBS Sacramento

Puzzling prices at the pump have drivers pay less ahead of record breaking Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — What a difference a day makes. At the gas pump, it could mean quite a few bucks.Drivers might be puzzled by the lower gas prices recently as analysts warn we'll see the highest Thanksgiving gas prices this year. "A couple of years ago I would've been like what are you doing at 4.99, ugh, that's too much. But now it's like thank God it's $4.99," said driver Celeste Lopez.Lopez has to plan out her Thanksgiving drive, but she's not sure how pricey it'll be to get to her family in the Bay Area. The holiday travel...
Motley Fool

What Does 2023 Have in Store for Gas Prices?

Rising gas costs have been a burden for many consumers this year, and knowing what to expect in 2023 could help you budget accordingly. The Ukraine conflict is still ongoing, but the Energy Information Administration has encouraging news about gas prices. Consider planning your driving trips strategically and carpooling to...
Daily Mail

Pain at the pump is back - AGAIN! Americans are warned to brace for highest Thanksgiving gas prices EVER, as millions take to the roads to visit loved ones while inflation remains stubbornly-high

Americans could be facing the highest gas prices ever for the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, as millions prepare to hit the road amid still sky high prices and inflation. The national average price for a gallon of gas is projected to hit $3.68 next Thursday, November 24 as Americans prepare for the feast.
GEORGIA STATE

