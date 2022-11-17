Groesbeck Chamber vote new officers, make plans for end of year events

Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce directors made some changes to the board and plans for the future in their monthly meeting, Nov. 1. Jennifer Paul, executive director presided during the meeting.

Due to the recent resignation of past president, Jim Bivens, the chamber vice-president Karmen Hoffpauir moved into the current position of chamber president.

The chamber board voted to fill the empty officer positions of secretary and vice president.

Lucy Saldivar was approved to become the newest vice-president and Julia Morton will take over the secretary position. Carol Jenkins remains treasurer.

Paul reminded the board of the upcoming Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Convention Center and also the upcoming Malpass Brothers concert being held on Dec. 1.

“The chamber purchased two tables months ago for this concert, however, due to many directors already having tickets, the chamber is currently selling the tickets we have on hand for $45 each,” said Paul. “The money we raise from these tickets will go into the fund for our first-ever chamber of commerce scholarship to be given to graduating Groesbeck seniors.”

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for that concert you may stop by the Journal office, tickets are first come first serve.

The board also designated the next general meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15 to be an evening Christmas Social at 5:30 p.m. They invite everyone to come and join them and celebrate the season with door prizes, food, fun, and fellowship at the Groesbeck Convention Center Club Room. As well the chamber plans to host a shop local day or evening in December, more details to come.

In other business the board: - Approved the date of Thursday, Feb. 9 for the 2023 Chamber Banquet; - Discussed scholarship fundraisers; - Tabled the Heritage Festival plans until more information could be obtained; - Planned the second annual Christmas Lights Contest.

The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets every first Tuesday for their monthly meeting.