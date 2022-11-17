ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Shelton Chapman speaks to Lions Club

Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago

Shelton Chapman was the speaker for the Groesbeck Lions Club meeting last week. The meeting was held at Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant.

In the address to the Lions Club, Chapman discussed his role as EMS Director and supervisor of the ambulance system.

Larry Price, Lions Club president, introduced Chapman. Both Price and Shelton expressed their appreciation to the LMC Foundation for its support of the various activities of the Limestone Medical Center.

During the meeting, various visitors were introduced and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Community Calendar

NOV. 18- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Food For Families at Fishes And Loaves Food Pantry at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck will take place. The pantry lot is a drive-thru for easy drop-off, enter from the north/left and exit from the south/right. The items needed are listed below. They could also take any condiments, diapers, even toilet paper, and so many other things - they can use it all. You can also donate money by cash or check at the Church on the Rock or go online to KWTX and find the pantry and donate. Please make any...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

KOSSE/THORNTON CALENDAR

TUESDAY NIGHTS - 6:00- 7:30 p.m. - The Kosse Lions Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the Kosse Cafe. FIRST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH - The Thornton Masonic Lodge #486 meets. Meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 pm. All Masons are invited to attend. Submissions? To submit an item for the community calendar, email news@ groesbeckjournal. com, or bring it to our office at 115 N. Ellis in Groesbeck. Questions? Call 254-7295103. NOV. 17 - 6:00 p.m, The Thornton Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Feast of Thanksgiving on November 17th at the Mary Helen Nance community...
THORNTON, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Dedication ceremony held for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

, A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign was dedicated in honor of Trooper Chad Walker on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Walker died in the line of duty in 2021. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Groesbeck Convention Center in Groesbeck. Walker, 38, died on March 31, 2021, a few days after he was shot while stopping to assist a driver on FM-2838 near U.S. 84 in Limestone County. Walker, who joined DPS in 2015, was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death. “Trooper Walker is a hero,” stated DPS representatives, “He’s a hero to his family, his friends, his community, and his DPS family. His selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten.” According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a highway dedication will take place at a later date.
GROESBECK, TX
US105

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Lions Club announces raffle winners

, The Groesbeck Lions Club is happy to announce the two raffle winners from this year’s annual club raffle. David Turrbiarte was the first-place winner taking home the Glock 48 Cal. Pistol. Lee Bailes was the second-place winner taking home the Braham Melbourne Coll. Handbag. The two winners were announced at the Groesbeck Goats football game last Friday night. The Lions Club uses the proceeds from the raffle to perform various services for the community. *** Lions Club president, Larry Price, presided over the meeting last Wednesday. Various upcoming projects were discussed. No Lion Club meeting will be held the week of Thanksgiving.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Holiday market set for Saturday

The annual Groesbeck Fall Holiday Market is Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota in Groesbeck, said Jennifer Paul, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “The event features vendors stocked full of all kinds of things for purchase from clothes, home decor, arts and crafts, woodwork, and lots more,” Paul said. “The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce hosts the event annually, This was something the Chamber of Commerce established way back when - it’s just a great thing to keep alive and bring to the area.” The Chamber has hosted a holiday market and the spring Peddler’s market spanning back to...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

American Legion, H.O. Whitehurst honor veterans

Sound waves echoed through the halls of the Limestone County Courthouse Nov. 11 as the official military “Taps” was played at the end of the Veterans Day Ceremony. Children from H.O. Whitehurst Elementary read the history of Veterans Day and performed patriotic songs for an audience. The children waved colorful streamers and danced and sang tunes for a crowd of community leaders, family and friends. Commander Russ Foster, of the Ashburn-Hanna American Legion Post 288, spoke. “Today is a day to honor all the men and women who served in the U.S. military, the approximately 19 million U.S. veterans who are still with...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Play in real snow at McGregor holiday event

MCGREGOR, Texas — Experience real snow in McGregor during the first Texas Country Christmas Celebration happening next month. The event is family-friendly and is set to happen Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Folks can enjoy holiday-themed food, interactive displays and holiday...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two injured in hit in run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
WACO, TX
KCEN

The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Limestone County Historical Commission seeks members

The Limestone County Historical Commission approved a letter announcing a grant program and discussed important dates and recruitment efforts Nov. 1 during its regular meeting Nov. 1. Members present were Donald McDonald, Linda Jordan, Bill Ferris, Linda Ferris and William Reagan. Reagan, who is acting secretary, called the meeting to order. The commision approved the previous minutes and outgoing secretary/ treasurer Cindy Pollard’s resignation. Linda Ferris is serving as treasurer. The commission amended having the signatures on the checks changed to that of acting treasurer, president and vice president. Jordan presented a draft letter announcing a grant program to preserve cemeteries in Limestone County called...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck alum named Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year

San Angelo Independent School District congratulated Central High School teacher Sarah Sloan Willis was named the Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Willis is a 2008 Groesbeck High School graduate and the daughter of Larry and Glyn Sloan, of Groesbeck. Willis was selected as teacher of the year in May during the annual end-ofyear District celebration. Willis teaches English III and English to Students of Other Languages II. Willis was one of 20 teachers vying for the title. As a finalist, she was invited to attend a complimentary weekend ceremony celebrating the top 40 recipients in Texas, held at Austins Kalahari Resort in...
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRYAN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

26
Followers
42
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy