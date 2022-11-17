Shelton Chapman speaks to Lions Club

Shelton Chapman was the speaker for the Groesbeck Lions Club meeting last week. The meeting was held at Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant.

In the address to the Lions Club, Chapman discussed his role as EMS Director and supervisor of the ambulance system.

Larry Price, Lions Club president, introduced Chapman. Both Price and Shelton expressed their appreciation to the LMC Foundation for its support of the various activities of the Limestone Medical Center.

During the meeting, various visitors were introduced and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.