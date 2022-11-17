ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Chamber Christmas Lights Contest

Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Help us decorate our town by joining the second annual Christmas Light Contest, sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce.

We want to see your creativity with Christmas lights and decor and just how festive you can be. This contest is open to businesses and residents inside the city limits of Groesbeck only. There will be winners for the top three residential entries and one business entry.

Anonymous judges will vote by mid-December. The final day to enter the contest is Friday, Dec. 17. Winners will be published in the Groesbeck Journal and on the chamber Facebook plus will receive a special trophy keepsake.

If you would like to be entered into the contest please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254729- 3894 or email info@groesbeckchamber.com . You must call/email to participate in this contest. Winners will be announced the week of Christmas.

Related
Groesbeck Journal

Holiday market set for Saturday

The annual Groesbeck Fall Holiday Market is Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Convention Center, 106 E. Navasota in Groesbeck, said Jennifer Paul, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “The event features vendors stocked full of all kinds of things for purchase from clothes, home decor, arts and crafts, woodwork, and lots more,” Paul said. “The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce hosts the event annually, This was something the Chamber of Commerce established way back when - it’s just a great thing to keep alive and bring to the area.” The Chamber has hosted a holiday market and the spring Peddler’s market spanning back to...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

KOSSE/THORNTON CALENDAR

TUESDAY NIGHTS - 6:00- 7:30 p.m. - The Kosse Lions Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the Kosse Cafe. FIRST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH - The Thornton Masonic Lodge #486 meets. Meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 pm. All Masons are invited to attend. Submissions? To submit an item for the community calendar, email news@ groesbeckjournal. com, or bring it to our office at 115 N. Ellis in Groesbeck. Questions? Call 254-7295103. NOV. 17 - 6:00 p.m, The Thornton Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Feast of Thanksgiving on November 17th at the Mary Helen Nance community...
THORNTON, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Community Calendar

NOV. 18- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Food For Families at Fishes And Loaves Food Pantry at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck will take place. The pantry lot is a drive-thru for easy drop-off, enter from the north/left and exit from the south/right. The items needed are listed below. They could also take any condiments, diapers, even toilet paper, and so many other things - they can use it all. You can also donate money by cash or check at the Church on the Rock or go online to KWTX and find the pantry and donate. Please make any...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Chamber vote new officers, make plans for end of year events

Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce directors made some changes to the board and plans for the future in their monthly meeting, Nov. 1. Jennifer Paul, executive director presided during the meeting. Due to the recent resignation of past president, Jim Bivens, the chamber vice-president Karmen Hoffpauir moved into the current position of chamber president. The chamber board voted to fill the empty officer positions of secretary and vice president. Lucy Saldivar was approved to become the newest vice-president and Julia Morton will take over the secretary position. Carol Jenkins remains treasurer. Paul reminded the board of the upcoming Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 from...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Shelton Chapman speaks to Lions Club

Shelton Chapman was the speaker for the Groesbeck Lions Club meeting last week. The meeting was held at Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant. In the address to the Lions Club, Chapman discussed his role as EMS Director and supervisor of the ambulance system. Larry Price, Lions Club president, introduced Chapman. Both Price and Shelton expressed their appreciation to the LMC Foundation for its support of the various activities of the Limestone Medical Center. During the meeting, various visitors were introduced and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

American Legion, H.O. Whitehurst honor veterans

Sound waves echoed through the halls of the Limestone County Courthouse Nov. 11 as the official military “Taps” was played at the end of the Veterans Day Ceremony. Children from H.O. Whitehurst Elementary read the history of Veterans Day and performed patriotic songs for an audience. The children waved colorful streamers and danced and sang tunes for a crowd of community leaders, family and friends. Commander Russ Foster, of the Ashburn-Hanna American Legion Post 288, spoke. “Today is a day to honor all the men and women who served in the U.S. military, the approximately 19 million U.S. veterans who are still with...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Lions Club announces raffle winners

, The Groesbeck Lions Club is happy to announce the two raffle winners from this year’s annual club raffle. David Turrbiarte was the first-place winner taking home the Glock 48 Cal. Pistol. Lee Bailes was the second-place winner taking home the Braham Melbourne Coll. Handbag. The two winners were announced at the Groesbeck Goats football game last Friday night. The Lions Club uses the proceeds from the raffle to perform various services for the community. *** Lions Club president, Larry Price, presided over the meeting last Wednesday. Various upcoming projects were discussed. No Lion Club meeting will be held the week of Thanksgiving.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Dedication ceremony held for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

, A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign was dedicated in honor of Trooper Chad Walker on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Walker died in the line of duty in 2021. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Groesbeck Convention Center in Groesbeck. Walker, 38, died on March 31, 2021, a few days after he was shot while stopping to assist a driver on FM-2838 near U.S. 84 in Limestone County. Walker, who joined DPS in 2015, was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death. “Trooper Walker is a hero,” stated DPS representatives, “He’s a hero to his family, his friends, his community, and his DPS family. His selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten.” According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a highway dedication will take place at a later date.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

HVAC chillers to cost GISD over $2 Mil

The Groesbeck ISD School Board spent the bulk of their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 discussing a $2 million project that requires action sooner than later to avoid an even larger cost to the district: replacement of the three HVAC chillers at the high school. Superintendent Dr. James Cowley informed the board that the current chillers are 12, 14, and 16 years old, and while no plan has yet been made regarding their inevitable replacement, a new opportunity offering assistance could provide the push they need. “The State Energy Conservation Office (SECO) has a program in place and has allotted about $40...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Limestone County Historical Commission seeks members

The Limestone County Historical Commission approved a letter announcing a grant program and discussed important dates and recruitment efforts Nov. 1 during its regular meeting Nov. 1. Members present were Donald McDonald, Linda Jordan, Bill Ferris, Linda Ferris and William Reagan. Reagan, who is acting secretary, called the meeting to order. The commision approved the previous minutes and outgoing secretary/ treasurer Cindy Pollard’s resignation. Linda Ferris is serving as treasurer. The commission amended having the signatures on the checks changed to that of acting treasurer, president and vice president. Jordan presented a draft letter announcing a grant program to preserve cemeteries in Limestone County called...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck FFA places at China Spring Leadership Development Invitational

On November 2, Groesbeck FFA competed at the China Spring Leadership Development Event Invitational. Participants in the National FFA Employment Skills Leadership Development Event ( LDE) get a leg up on their future careers by developing the skills needed to seek employment in the industry of agriculture. The results from that event are below. 1st Place Agricultural Issues Forum: Janae Trojacek, Ryder Bagley, Marlee Price, Charley Agnew, Allie Verm, Garrett Cate, Dallie Bagley. 2nd Place Senior Creed Speaking: Mattelyn Hall. 1st Place Spanish Creed Speaking: Constanza Alvarado. 4th Place Greenhand Creed: Peyton deCordova. 9th Place Radio Broadcasting: Avery Samford, Cal Sims, Wesley Bush. 11th Place Public Relations: Autumn Boyte, Reagan Black, Chloe Crane, Keeley Brooks. 7th Place Senior Skills: Jack Carroll, Cade Carroll, Carson Little, Braxton Hill, Ethan Walker ( subbing for Jaxon Jones).
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck PD Blotte

November 7, 2022 10:00 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 1300 block North Ellis for reported theft. Complainant reported theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Investigation initiated. 10:44 a.m. Sgt. Bell to 800 block South Ellis for reported missing juvenile. Complainant reported juvenile not returning home since previous Friday. Investigation initiated. Juvenile later located. 2:45 p.m. Sgt. Bell to 800 block Culberson. Complainant reported juvenile family member being assaulted by another juvenile. Investigation initiated. November 8, 2022 10:14 a.m. Officer Cardenas to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported multiple mailboxes opened by unknown person during overnight hours. 4:13 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block North Grayson...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck alum named Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year

San Angelo Independent School District congratulated Central High School teacher Sarah Sloan Willis was named the Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Willis is a 2008 Groesbeck High School graduate and the daughter of Larry and Glyn Sloan, of Groesbeck. Willis was selected as teacher of the year in May during the annual end-ofyear District celebration. Willis teaches English III and English to Students of Other Languages II. Willis was one of 20 teachers vying for the title. As a finalist, she was invited to attend a complimentary weekend ceremony celebrating the top 40 recipients in Texas, held at Austins Kalahari Resort in...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Commissioners debate, and table road closure

, Three Limestone county residents debated the closing LCR 383 during a public hearing held Nov. 8 by the Limestone County Commissioners Court. Resident Garrett Gumm, John Ward, John Dawley and the court discussed if the road should be closed or not. “At this time, it is nearly impossible to get from where the county road ends to gain access to Dawley’s property,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Stephen Friday. Road and Bridge Administrator Jerry Herin said the roadway is not the county’s responsibility to maintain and hasn’t been for more than 50 years. “The road from where it exists now from the gate, down...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

KosseCares preps for upcoming events

Kosse Cares has been providing local military men and women with care packages since 2014, sending basic necessities but also sweet treats and small thoughtful items to those deployed stateside or worldwide, reminding them of their support base at home and putting a smile on their faces. This year is no different, and though the official deadline for donating items to be packed and sent to those serving our country has passed, organization President Michelle LaTray is still accepting donations of needed items until Nov. 10. “We are packing boxes at my office on Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 pm. We...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Kosse Trunk or Treat

A couple hundred children dressed in an array of costumes - scary, sweet, funny and nostalgic- hit downtown Kosse for their share of Halloween candy and games on Monday, October 31. Local businesses, organizations and the First Baptist Church offered tricks and treats to the costumed kids from 6-8 p.m
KOSSE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Election Results: County voter turnout exceeded expectations

The people of Limestone County voted for U.S. representatives and several state offices in the General Election on Nov. 8. All county offices were decided in the primaries. There was a 20% turnout for Election Day, and 26% for early voting. Overall, turnout was 48.9%, said Jennifer Southard Limestone County Election Administrator.  “That's a good number. It exceeded my expectations and I'm happy. It's always good when we have a better turnout than we expect,” Southard said. “All the results remain unofficial until the canvas of the results by the commissioner's court.”  A total of 6,827 ballots were tallied. There are 13,951 registered...
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Lions Club hears interesting program from new business, No Filter

The Groesbeck Lions Club heard a very interesting program by Adye Garcia, owner of NoFilter in Groesbeck. She was introduced by Diana Diaz, the program chair for the day. The speaker, Adye Garcia, explained to the Lions Club facts about her business, No Filter. The business offers Botox and facial services. The speaker explained the services and shared her background and training in her chosen field. She also gave some interesting facts about her business. During a brief business meeting, Kara McLelland reported on a meeting with the Mexia Lions Clib in which it discussed the forming of a Leo Club in which the Mexia Lions Club and Groesbeck Lions Club would participate. This club would be for the youth ages 12-18 in Limestone County. The Groesbeck Lions Club 2022 Fall Raffle will end this Friday night. The winner will be announced during the game on Friday. The prizes are a Glock 48 Cal. Pistol or a Braham Melborne Coll. Handbag. Donations are $5 each or 5 for $20. Need not be present to win.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

