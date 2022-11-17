Chamber Christmas Lights Contest

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Help us decorate our town by joining the second annual Christmas Light Contest, sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce.

We want to see your creativity with Christmas lights and decor and just how festive you can be. This contest is open to businesses and residents inside the city limits of Groesbeck only. There will be winners for the top three residential entries and one business entry.

Anonymous judges will vote by mid-December. The final day to enter the contest is Friday, Dec. 17. Winners will be published in the Groesbeck Journal and on the chamber Facebook plus will receive a special trophy keepsake.

If you would like to be entered into the contest please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254729- 3894 or email info@groesbeckchamber.com . You must call/email to participate in this contest. Winners will be announced the week of Christmas.