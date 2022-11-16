ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX lawyers say Bankman-Fried's 'incessant and disruptive tweeting' is complicating bankruptcy case

Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX slammed former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried for creating a "chaotic environment" in court documents filed Thursday, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. FTX attorneys said Bankman-Fried's "unconventional leadership style,""his incessant and disruptive tweeting," and "the almost complete lack of dependable corporate...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
US may extradite Sam Bankman-Fried amid FTX collapse investigation

The U.S. and the Bahamas have discussed potentially extraditing former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried to the U.S. for questioning regarding the collapse of his company, Fox Business confirmed Wednesday. Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed from being a world-class crypto trading company to filing for bankruptcy last week. Bankman-Fried resides in the Bahamas,...
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings

Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
