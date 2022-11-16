Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: A look at where she could serve time
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is facing up to 20 years in prison due to her fraud convictions. Experts reveal where she could serve time.
FTX lawyers say Bankman-Fried's 'incessant and disruptive tweeting' is complicating bankruptcy case
Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX slammed former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried for creating a "chaotic environment" in court documents filed Thursday, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. FTX attorneys said Bankman-Fried's "unconventional leadership style,""his incessant and disruptive tweeting," and "the almost complete lack of dependable corporate...
House Republicans seek Biden family bank records in investigation: 'Is he compromised?'
Republicans in the House of Representatives, working through the Oversight Committee, are seeking to obtain extensive banking records of the Biden family.
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk
A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was also prolific donor to Republicans: 'I have a duty'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a significant amount of money to Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election in addition to the millions of dollars he donated to Democrats.
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to more than eleven years in prison for defrauding investors.
US may extradite Sam Bankman-Fried amid FTX collapse investigation
The U.S. and the Bahamas have discussed potentially extraditing former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried to the U.S. for questioning regarding the collapse of his company, Fox Business confirmed Wednesday. Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed from being a world-class crypto trading company to filing for bankruptcy last week. Bankman-Fried resides in the Bahamas,...
Frontier Airlines launches all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel
Frontier Airlines launched a new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, giving pass holders unlimited flights between U.S. destinations and Puerto Rico.
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
Sam Bankman-Fried's professor mother penned 2013 essay shredding 'philosophy of personal responsibility'
The mother of disgraced former-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried penned a 2013 essay saying "it’s time to move past" the "philosophy of personal responsibility."
Facebook to remove religious and political views, 'interested in' information from profiles
Facebook is removing a handful of fields from its users' profiles in what the social media giant says is intended make the platform easier to use.
New FTX boss condemns Bankman-Fried for 'complete failure of corporate controls'
The new CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX on Thursday issued a scathing rebuke of his predecessor, Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the former boss of allowing "a complete failure of corporate controls." John Ray III was appointed chief executive of FTX last week shortly before the company filed for Chapter 11...
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings
Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Philadelphia suspect steals entire McDonald's cash register through drive thru: 'Give me the money'
Philadelphia police say an armed suspect reached through a McDonald's drive-thru window and grabbed the cash register.
