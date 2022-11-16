Sacramento voters will soon cast ballots for Proposition 1, which would explicitly secure the right to an abortion in California’s constitution. The proposition is largely a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave individuals the right to an abortion until the point of viability. Their ruling made it so that states could make their own laws on whether to allow or restrict abortion.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO