17 Million California renters have no pull in Sacramento. A new caucus aims to fix that
Inside the latest, smallest group in the California Legislature. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. One of California’s largest constituencies carries almost no weight within the halls of power in Sacramento. Assemblymember Matt Haney, who walks those halls on...
UC’s student workers can’t afford California
48,000 underpaid student workers in the University of California system prepare to go on strike Nov. 14. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. Heeba Hartit, a teaching assistant and PhD student in comparative literature at the University of California,...
Extinction in the wild? Zero Delta smelt found in survey for seventh September in a row
For the seventh September in a row, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has caught zero Delta smelt during its Fall Midwater Trawl Survey of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The last time Delta smelt – an indicator species for the broader ecological health estuary – were found in...
A journalist’s view: ‘Maybe if we’re quiet, the reporter will go away’
I tell journalism students going into public relations about best practices for dealing with negative information related to their company or government agency:. Release the information yourself, and do it early; accept responsibility; put your best foot forward, and explain mitigating factors; do what you can to shape the narrative. Be fast, honest and persistent.
Who are the Californians bankrolling election deniers?
Billionaire Trump backer Peter Thiel leads the pack. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. Despite being solidly Democratic for decades, California contributes more money to the GOP than any state other than Florida. This election cycle, much of that funding is going to members of one of the GOP’s most extreme clubs: election deniers.
Sacramentans weigh enshrining abortion into California’s constitution with Prop. 1
Sacramento voters will soon cast ballots for Proposition 1, which would explicitly secure the right to an abortion in California’s constitution. The proposition is largely a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave individuals the right to an abortion until the point of viability. Their ruling made it so that states could make their own laws on whether to allow or restrict abortion.
A Workers’ Guide to wage theft: What to do if your boss steals your wages
Wage theft is common in low-wage industries in California. Tens of thousands of workers — in restaurants, nail salons, warehouses, farms, car washes and other industries – lose out on millions of dollars in stolen wages each year. Wage theft happens when employers deliberately pay workers below the...
Analysis: In red-hot Jones-Kiley CA-3 House race, does anyone have homestretch advantage?
This story was produced by the Sacramento-based political publication SactoPolitico and co-published here with permission. To describe the CA-3 House race as the most competitive under-the-radar House race in the nation feels an understatement. Every normal indicator of a hot toss-up contest exists in this race, yet few California or national media have given it much of a second look. But consider:
