The MBA Class of 2022 of the MIT Sloan School of Management saw upward trends in placement and salary, according to the MBA employment report. Sloan MBAs are looking toward their futures, with 42.3 percent citing growth potential as their top reason for accepting a position. Within three months of graduation, 96.6 percent of graduates had received job offers. The median salary this year improved 10 percent from the Class of 2021 to $165,000, and the median signing bonus held steady at $30,000.

1 DAY AGO