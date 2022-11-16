ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee travels to campaign for Herschel Walker

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to campaign for Herschel Walker. Walker is a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate. Former President Donald Trump, friend of both Huckabee and Walker, also showed his support recently by saying, “We must...
ARKANSAS STATE
Deadline for open call for artwork for South Arkansas Arts Center showcase is November 29

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual South Arkansas Arts Center Membership Showcase is coming up, and the deadline to submit artwork for the showcase is on November 29, 2022. The exhibition dates for the showcase will be December 1-15, 2022, with a reception on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

