myarklamiss.com
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen. The suit was filed in the Western District of Missouri court by Alana Swindell on November 10.
myarklamiss.com
Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history. Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000.
myarklamiss.com
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee travels to campaign for Herschel Walker
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to campaign for Herschel Walker. Walker is a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate. Former President Donald Trump, friend of both Huckabee and Walker, also showed his support recently by saying, “We must...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to state and local law enforcement
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, announced new funding to benefit state and local law enforcement. $5 million are to be directed to the Arkansas State Police in order to continue the expansion of the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the grounds of Camp Joe T. Robinson Army Base.
myarklamiss.com
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issues $250,000 to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, has allocated $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is 82 acres and is located in North Little Rock. It is a place for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement of the allocation comes...
myarklamiss.com
Deadline for open call for artwork for South Arkansas Arts Center showcase is November 29
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual South Arkansas Arts Center Membership Showcase is coming up, and the deadline to submit artwork for the showcase is on November 29, 2022. The exhibition dates for the showcase will be December 1-15, 2022, with a reception on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.
