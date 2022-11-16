ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Don’t-Miss Events: Nov. 16-22

By Robin Jones
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 3 days ago

NOV. 16

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
The alternative rock group broke out with the 1993 album “Siamese Dream” and enjoyed commercial success and critical acclaim throughout the 1990s. The group broke up in 2000 but got back together in 2018 for a reunion tour and has been recording and performing ever since. In this stop on the Spirits on Fire tour, the musicians will share the stage with another 1990s alternative rock favorite, Jane’s Addiction. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9XEF_0jD4B4z600
Photograph by Josh Going, Courtesy of Irvine Barclay Theatre

NOV. 16

“ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE”
In addition to multiple TV and film roles, Cumming has been acting on West End and Broadway stages since the late 1980s. He starred in the revival of “Cabaret” as the Master of Ceremonies, winning a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his portrayal, and staged a production of “Macbeth” in which he played all the roles. In this cabaret show, he’ll sing and tell stories about getting older. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

NOV. 17 THROUGH 19

“THE PLANETS”
With guest conductor Karen Kamensek and the women of Pacific Chorale, the Pacific Symphony will perform Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” while celestial videos play on the big screen as the main event at this concert. Rounding out the program: “PIVOT” by English composer Anna Clyne and Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” performed by guest violinist Stefan Jackiw. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

NOV. 19

“A FAMILY AFFAIR”
Cabaret singer and “American Idol” vocal coach Peisha McPhee joins forces with her daughters, fellow “American Idol” vocal coach Adriana McPhee and singer-songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee-Foster, to explore the Great American Songbook. Fellow singers Monica Mancini and Lee Lessack will join them for selected numbers. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n07Em_0jD4B4z600
Photograph by Lukas Beck

NOV. 20

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR: “CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA”
Known around the globe, the Vienna Boys Choir was founded in 1498 and is one of the oldest musical organizations in the world. Mozart, Gluck, and Schubert have written pieces for the group, and alumni include the conductors Hans Richter, Clemens Krauss, and Lovro von Matacic. Here the choir will perform Austrian folk songs, classical pieces, and popular holiday tunes. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu/pac

The post Don’t-Miss Events: Nov. 16-22 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orange Coast Magazine

Holiday Catering and Special Events by Colette’s Catering & Events

We’re so excited to announce our holiday catering and special events service! We know you’ve been looking for a way to make your holiday parties and office gatherings even better, and we’re here to help. We’ve got everything you need to make your upcoming holiday event shine: Delicious and seasonal food made with locally sourced […] The post Holiday Catering and Special Events by Colette’s Catering & Events appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022: Day One

Punk in the Park came back for year two at Oak Canyon Park, a grassy, tucked away venue in the hills of Orange County. Day one was as wild a ride as any sold out punk festival, with free beer tasting all morning, and surging pits late into the night. It felt great coming out to see all the punk bands I grew up listening to while sipping on a massive array of beer samples all morning.
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24

Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
BUENA PARK, CA
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Winter Village will return from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8

The second annual Santa Ana Winter Village will once again bring holiday joy and festive fun to the Orange County Civic Center’s Plaza of the Flags from Dec. 8 through Jan. 8. This City of Santa Ana event will allow participants of all ages to enjoy an outdoor ice-skating...
SANTA ANA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Yorba Linda, CA

Whether you want to experience the small-town atmosphere for a quick getaway or you’re looking for a place to settle in, the city of Yorba Linda in California could be the one you’re searching for. Located in the northeast part of Orange County, the city is one of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey

DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
DOWNEY, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
81
Followers
86
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy