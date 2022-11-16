Don’t-Miss Events: Nov. 16-22

NOV. 16

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

The alternative rock group broke out with the 1993 album “Siamese Dream” and enjoyed commercial success and critical acclaim throughout the 1990s. The group broke up in 2000 but got back together in 2018 for a reunion tour and has been recording and performing ever since. In this stop on the Spirits on Fire tour, the musicians will share the stage with another 1990s alternative rock favorite, Jane’s Addiction. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

NOV. 16

“ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE”

In addition to multiple TV and film roles, Cumming has been acting on West End and Broadway stages since the late 1980s. He starred in the revival of “Cabaret” as the Master of Ceremonies, winning a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his portrayal, and staged a production of “Macbeth” in which he played all the roles. In this cabaret show, he’ll sing and tell stories about getting older. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

NOV. 17 THROUGH 19

“THE PLANETS”

With guest conductor Karen Kamensek and the women of Pacific Chorale, the Pacific Symphony will perform Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” while celestial videos play on the big screen as the main event at this concert. Rounding out the program: “PIVOT” by English composer Anna Clyne and Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” performed by guest violinist Stefan Jackiw. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

NOV. 19

“A FAMILY AFFAIR”

Cabaret singer and “American Idol” vocal coach Peisha McPhee joins forces with her daughters, fellow “American Idol” vocal coach Adriana McPhee and singer-songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee-Foster, to explore the Great American Songbook. Fellow singers Monica Mancini and Lee Lessack will join them for selected numbers. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

NOV. 20

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR: “CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA”

Known around the globe, the Vienna Boys Choir was founded in 1498 and is one of the oldest musical organizations in the world. Mozart, Gluck, and Schubert have written pieces for the group, and alumni include the conductors Hans Richter, Clemens Krauss, and Lovro von Matacic. Here the choir will perform Austrian folk songs, classical pieces, and popular holiday tunes. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu/pac

