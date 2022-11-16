ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Team from Black college quits tournament after racial abuse

By Associated Press, JAY REEVES
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uum5_0jD4AuSu00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A women’s volleyball team at a historically Black college walked out of a banquet and withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse.

Officials say a Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially motivated picture” during the Southern States Athletic Conference’s volleyball awards banquet.

It was held last week during the tournament in Montgomery.

A conference statement calls the act “vile and vicious.”

The school is supporting the team for its bravery, and the conference says it’s still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
birminghamtimes.com

At Age 13, Lizzie Durr Was Shot to Death In Birmingham (AL). What A Historian Discovered

We need to add another name. We need to add another name to a long but incomplete list of names that includes Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Virgil Ware, Johnny Robinson, Emmett Till, and James Chaney. These are all young African Americans murdered by white Americans. Regardless, who pulled the trigger or planted the bomb, for all of these young people the cause of their death was the same—white supremacy. And if these young people are forgotten, then white supremacy wins.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gifted Hoover siblings both receive Alabama award

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover brother and sister who are 2 years apart are celebrating winning the 2022 Outstanding Gifted Students award for the state of Alabama. This award is made to honor students who show excellence in leadership, intelligence, and making a difference in their community. These two...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
speakinoutweeklynews.net

‘I BEGAN TO JUST THANK GOD AND PRAISE GOD’

Years after brothers serve 20 years for rape they said they did not commit, judge tosses wrongful conviction. This is an opinion column. Frank Meadows, Jr. may never wear sneakers again. He and his older brother Quinton Cook can laugh about it now. They can laugh about something as inconsequential as footwear and what they’ll wear to church.
LEEDS, AL
WRBL News 3

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Vietnam veterans chapter president receives honor

Charlie Miller has been named the Vietnam veteran of the year in Alabama. Miller, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1067 of Huntsville, received that recognition from state president Wayne Reynolds. He left Huntsville on Thursday to be recognized in Birmingham where he would be presented in a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans

Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/07/2022 to 11/13/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/07/2022 to 11/13/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 769 calls for service. There were 66 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 39 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 124 traffic stops, and 38 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy