Team from Black college quits tournament after racial abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A women’s volleyball team at a historically Black college walked out of a banquet and withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse.

Officials say a Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially motivated picture” during the Southern States Athletic Conference’s volleyball awards banquet.

It was held last week during the tournament in Montgomery.

A conference statement calls the act “vile and vicious.”

The school is supporting the team for its bravery, and the conference says it’s still investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.