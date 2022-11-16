Read full article on original website
Related
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
floridianpress.com
Fox News Moving To DeSantis's Free State of Florida?
Move over Gov. Ron DeSantis, there is another goodwill ambassador for the "Free State Florida looking to take the glory away from the popular governor and his name is Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gov. DeSantis has been welcoming, and at times trying to lure "blue state" Americans and businesses to move...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida. What do you think about these amazing places in Florida? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to any of the places mentioned above, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these places? Would you recommend other people to visit them, if they get the chance? If so, do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit these places? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well because you go there on holiday often, then even better, as we would love hear your personal recommendations when it comes to beautiful places in Florida, so drop your go-to places in the comments.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWK
Washington bans fish-farming net pens, citing salmon threat
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington banned fish-farming with net pens in state waters on Friday, citing danger to struggling native salmon. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz issued an executive order banning the aquaculture method, which involves raising fish in large floating pens anchored in the water and has been practiced in Puget Sound for more than three decades.
This Florida City Has An Actual Snow Park & It's An Epic Winter Wonderland
Snow in Florida? Unheard of. Igloos in Florida? No, it can't be real. Ice skating in Florida? Okay, we're getting closer. Florida winter is around the corner and while the weather doesn't change much, there is an actual snow park in Tampa, and it's epic!. Snowcat Ridge is the perfect...
WOWK
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
FDLE issues missing child alert for Brevard County newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Law Enforcement missing child alert has been issued for a newborn baby, after he went missing from his home in Palm Bay. The 1-week-old baby, Ryder Stroud was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
WOWK
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
Surf’s up: Art exhibit featuring upcycled surfboards coming to Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A wave of art in the form of upcycled surfboards is coming to the Brevard Zoo this weekend. Zoo officials said more than 25 artists were chosen to turn used surfboards into works of art for the “Bold Boards: Visions of Florida” exhibit.
Country Thunder Florida 2023: Keith Urban among headliners; see full lineup
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — While Country Thunder Florida 2022 is barely in the rearview mirror, organizers of the 2023 event have announced some big names for next October’s music extravaganza in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Country superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and HARDY are...
cbs12.com
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
luxury-houses.net
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million
1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
mercer.edu
A Legacy of Loyalty – James Thompson and the Vero Beach Boys
In the fall of 1950, a group of eager young men from Vero Beach, Florida, arrived at Mercer University. The five Vero Beach Boys, as they became known on campus, had a great deal in common, including the fact that they were all recruited by loyal alumnus James A. Thompson, a 1929 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
click orlando
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
Comments / 1