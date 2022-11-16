ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Fox News Moving To DeSantis's Free State of Florida?

Move over Gov. Ron DeSantis, there is another goodwill ambassador for the "Free State Florida looking to take the glory away from the popular governor and his name is Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gov. DeSantis has been welcoming, and at times trying to lure "blue state" Americans and businesses to move...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida.
Washington bans fish-farming net pens, citing salmon threat

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington banned fish-farming with net pens in state waters on Friday, citing danger to struggling native salmon. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz issued an executive order banning the aquaculture method, which involves raising fish in large floating pens anchored in the water and has been practiced in Puget Sound for more than three decades.
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million

1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
A Legacy of Loyalty – James Thompson and the Vero Beach Boys

In the fall of 1950, a group of eager young men from Vero Beach, Florida, arrived at Mercer University. The five Vero Beach Boys, as they became known on campus, had a great deal in common, including the fact that they were all recruited by loyal alumnus James A. Thompson, a 1929 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
