Seahawks On Bye: The best way to watch the NFL's Week 11 games

The Seattle Seahawks are finally on their bye week after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany.

Fans could take this time to take a break from football, but if you absolutely need your fix, here’s the best way to watch Week 11’s games and who to root for.

Thursday night: Titans (6-3) at Packers (4-6)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers showed signs of life in last week’s win over the Cowboys. However, another loss at home now would be brutal for their dwindling odds of making the playoffs.

Rooting interest: Titans

Sunday early: Bears (3-7) at Falcons (4-6)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta has a head-to-head tie-breaker over Seattle, so we don’t want to see them sneaking into the postseason field. Chicago should be up to the task. Wins haven’t followed but Justin Fields has gotten hot lately. His run over the last five games has made him the highest-scoring fantasy player this season.

Rooting interest: Bears

Sunday afternoon: Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This is a pretty gross choice. On the one hand, Seattle could still technically catch Minnesota or Philadelphia for the NFC’s top seed, so rooting for Dallas makes sense. On the other, it’s the Cowboys. Then again, it’s the Vikings. Let’s call the whole thing off.

Rooting interest: Nope

Sunday night: Chiefs (7-2) at Chargers (5-4)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Seahawks don’t really have a dog in this fight between AFC West rivals. It’s just two great young quarterbacks doing their thing.

Rooting interest: Everyone has a good time

Monday night: 49ers (5-4) at Cardinals (4-6)

Seattle only has a half-game lead over San Francisco in the division race – and the Niners have the tiebreaker. Therefore, a 49ers win would put them in first place in the NFC West. It seems like a very long shot, but let’s hope Arizona (+7.5) somehow gets its act together and pulls off an upset.

Rooting interest: Cards