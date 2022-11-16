Read full article on original website
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
Why Windshield Wiper Blades Shouldn’t Be Popped Up Overnight
There's a huge lake effect snowstorm coming to Western New York. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of Erie County by Thursday evening and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The worst of the lake effect snowstorm looks to be the City of Buffalo and areas just south,...
UPDATE: Route 812 in Town of Diana open to traffic following crash
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 812 between Route 3 and Pine Lane has been closed due to a crash in the Town of Diana. The road is closed both northbound and southbound as of 3:20 p.m. on Friday. The winter storm in Jefferson County has dropped heavy amounts of...
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Heaviest lake snow well north & west of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect continues into Friday off both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie impacting parts of Central New York. We expect the band of moderate to heavy snow to be up around the Watertown area Friday morning and likely produces snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour at times with even a bit of thundersnow on Friday!
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
How do Capital Region schools decide to call a snow day?
As the first snowfall of the season has come and gone, many schools in the Capital Region are paying attention to the winter weather. If conditions could be too dangerous for travel, students may get a day off from school.
New York State prepares for a safe deer hunting season
The opening day of hunting season in Western and Central New York is Saturday, November 19.
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
