Tennessee State

WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

WARREN COUNTY, TN
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters

A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
LONDON, KY
wvlt.tv

Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor

KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Report: 32 trans, gender non-conforming people killed in 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a recent report, 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed this year. The report published by the Human Rights Campaign in November states that trans people of color were the majority of victims in 2022, trans women, and that most of the victims were under the age of 35.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient

BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart

A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
MONTICELLO, KY

