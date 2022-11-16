Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters
A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
wvlt.tv
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison, when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender, is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
wvlt.tv
TN Attorney General files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Attorney General joined a coalition of 21 states requesting the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance. “Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing...
wvlt.tv
Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
Tennessee AG files to withdraw vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
wvlt.tv
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor
Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday that life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is cruel and unusual punishment, making it unconstitutional. Preparing for winter weather: How to stay safe while having fun in the snow. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
WBBJ
Report: 32 trans, gender non-conforming people killed in 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a recent report, 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed this year. The report published by the Human Rights Campaign in November states that trans people of color were the majority of victims in 2022, trans women, and that most of the victims were under the age of 35.
clarksvillenow.com
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
tbinewsroom.com
TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient
BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Gerrymandering, amendments highlight Tennessee midterms
While it was a stunning midterms season throughout the country, it was more of the same here in Tennessee. Tennesseans last Tuesday came out to vote for governor, all nine U.S. House members, 17 state senators, all 99 state House members and four constitutional amendments. Despite refusing to expand Medicaid,...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
q95fm.net
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
19,304 lbs. removed from the Tennessee River as cleanup efforts continue
Four cleanups held during October helped remove 19,304 pounds of trash from the Tennesse River.
Comments / 0