Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO