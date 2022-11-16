ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, MD

WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Lola

Meet Lola, a 1-year-0ld Cane Corso mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, lola, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

65-pound ‘lapdog’ Adam is up for adoption in Alexandria

Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WMDT.com

Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says

PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
PITTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories

Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Bay Net

Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player

WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program For Emergency Transport

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property

Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
CLINTON, MD
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20

Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis will share 5 fun events to do with your kids in the Annapolis area the upcoming weekend. Click on the links below for all of the details!. 5 Events this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20 More events can be found on the Macaroni...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

December Events At The Calvert Marine Museum

SOLOMONS, Md. – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Santa and the Otter mascot at our annual Solomons Christmas Walk. It’s a magical evening and a fun time to visit the museum after hours. Join us for our educational programs, designed to keep kids engaged while school is out! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SOLOMONS, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Mourns The Loss Of Sheriff High

LANDOVER, Md. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former Chief of Police and current Prince George’s County Sheriff, Melvin C. High. Sheriff High was a giant of a man. His calming presence, reassuring command style, and exceptional leadership added to his distinguished persona.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Nominate Exceptional Women In Calvert County For The 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Do you know a woman or girl who makes significant contributions to the local community? The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards. Each year, the commission recognizes Calvert County women and girls who are models of outstanding achievement and have made significant contributions to our community.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

