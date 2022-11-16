Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Lola
Meet Lola, a 1-year-0ld Cane Corso mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, lola, pets on the plaza.
alxnow.com
65-pound ‘lapdog’ Adam is up for adoption in Alexandria
Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Dogs Only!!!
(This is not a bird bath!!) Feathered friends, there’s a puddle down the street”
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
Raccoons Infected With Rabies Found In Two Separate Anne Arundel Towns, Health Officials Say
Despite the county’s best efforts to immunize them against the virus, a pair of raccoons have tested positive for rabies in two separate towns within two days in Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued alerts this week after confirming cases of rabies in Crownsville...
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield
Captain Griffin Foushee, a well-respected merchant and farmer, was killed in a fishing accident. The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.
Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Richard Lee Brady, Age 17; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Lee Brady, Black male age 17. 5′ 8″ tall, 150 pounds. If seen, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to...
severnaparkvoice.com
All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories
Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
Hundreds of Prince George’s County seniors get free pre-thanksgiving meals
NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday morning dozens of cars wrapped around United Baptist Church in New Carrolton waiting to pick up a free pre-thanksgiving meal from Prince George’s County Council member Danielle Glaros. Nearly 300 seniors pre-registered to receive a token of appreciation. Volunteers packed up the food in bags, while Glaros […]
Bay Net
Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player
WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Bay Net
Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program For Emergency Transport
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire,...
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20
Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis will share 5 fun events to do with your kids in the Annapolis area the upcoming weekend. Click on the links below for all of the details!. 5 Events this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20 More events can be found on the Macaroni...
Bay Net
December Events At The Calvert Marine Museum
SOLOMONS, Md. – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Santa and the Otter mascot at our annual Solomons Christmas Walk. It’s a magical evening and a fun time to visit the museum after hours. Join us for our educational programs, designed to keep kids engaged while school is out! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Bay Net
PGPD Mourns The Loss Of Sheriff High
LANDOVER, Md. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former Chief of Police and current Prince George’s County Sheriff, Melvin C. High. Sheriff High was a giant of a man. His calming presence, reassuring command style, and exceptional leadership added to his distinguished persona.
Bay Net
Nominate Exceptional Women In Calvert County For The 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Do you know a woman or girl who makes significant contributions to the local community? The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards. Each year, the commission recognizes Calvert County women and girls who are models of outstanding achievement and have made significant contributions to our community.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested After Killing Former Girlfriend, 3 Children In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in...
