Saturday, November 19th Weather
A warming and drying trend begins today with sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected through early next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 42. Look for a low of 15. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 33. Expect a low of 5. Leadville...
Friday, November 18th Weather
Light snow will continue over the mountains this morning before tapering off this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 11. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 31,...
Fatality in Single Vehicle Crash North of Westcliffe
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash yesterday that resulted in a fatality on Highway 69 about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. A vehicle traveled off the side of the road, overcorrecting, then overturning down an embankment. Both the driver and a passenger were ejected. The 25-year-old male...
KKTV
Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado children lost both of their parents in one night to a tragedy that remains under investigation by law enforcement. The children, ages 7, 5 and an infant at just six weeks old, will now be in the care of their maternal grandparents. A GoFundMe started by Brittany Kible and Megan Osborn aims to support the grandparents as they also deal with the sudden loss of their daughter, Adrianna Mills. Click here to give.
Pet of the Week: Moe
Meet Moe! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Moe is an incredibly sweet 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He was transferred in from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak-Pueblo to help ease kennel space in their facility. He does great with other cats (no history for dogs or kids). When you first let him out of his kennel he will explore the room, then come back to you for purrs and pets.
Two killed in Teller County murder-suicide identified
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Two victims of an apparent murder-suicide near Florissant on Sunday, Nov. 13 have been identified by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). 29-year-old Adrianna Mills and 27-year-old Sean Mills were identified as the two people found dead in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision south of Florissant. TCSO said deputies originally responded […]
Emergency Services Reported to Salida Middle School due to Possible Gas Leak
On Thursday, November 17th, both Salida Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported to Salida Middle School because of a possible gas leak. There was an odd odor noted in a classroom and out of an abundance of caution, district maintenance staff, Salida Fire, and Atmos Energy all responded. They confirmed that the smell was not gas, and the building was safe for students and staff.
