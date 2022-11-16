Meet Moe! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Moe is an incredibly sweet 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He was transferred in from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak-Pueblo to help ease kennel space in their facility. He does great with other cats (no history for dogs or kids). When you first let him out of his kennel he will explore the room, then come back to you for purrs and pets.

SALIDA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO