BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it comes the labor of love that is cooking the Thanksgiving meal. After you’ve spent hours putting together all the sides and main dishes, it isn’t unreasonable to want to see some admiration in the eyes of the people you’re feeding. An easy way to up the odds of seeing those twinkles in their eyes is to use a serving platter. Even if you do nothing else presentation-wise than place your food on a serving platter, you’re still making a bigger impression than if you use a regular old plate.

2 DAYS AGO