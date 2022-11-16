Read full article on original website
Holiday parade kicks off Quad City Arts’ Festival of Trees
Spectators braved the cold and were fully into the spirit of the season as the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade helped kick off the holidays in Davenport November 19. The event is the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest and a tradition thousands in the area...
Free Thanksgiving meals available at the MLK Center this weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 20. The free boxed Thanksgiving meals include turkey, masked potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry...
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
Group that helps 25+ non-profits sets gift-wrapping fundraiser
The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program will host its first annual gift-wrapping fundraiser on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Bring your gifts to 207 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass, through the blue door, under the canopy, and volunteers will wrap your gifts. A suggested donation of $2 per gift is recommended. Please supply boxes for your gifts if necessary. If you have gift wrap, ribbon, bows, and other supplies to donate, drop them by during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
37th Annual Prophetstown Christmas Parade Events
Prophetstown Proud presents the 37th Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 26th in Prophetstown. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Main Street will be closed to all traffic starting at 3:30PM with kids activities, food and treats available up and down the shopping district. Several...
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
SV Pantry Provides Hundreds Of Thanksgiving Meals
Around 300 families in Bureau County will have Thanksgiving meals thanks to the Hall Township Food Pantry and its generous donors. Clients formed long lines Wednesday at the pantry in Spring Valley to pick up Thanksgiving Baskets that included groceries needed for breakfast, lunch and supper on turkey day. For a $40 donation, folks were able to sponsor meals for the hundreds of families.
Cookies & Dreams back in downtown Davenport through holidays
The holiday season is a time when dreams come true, so it’s fitting that Cookies & Dreams is returning (for a limited time) to downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up store. Opening Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., at 221 E. 2nd St., you can get a selection...
Burlington power outage caused by equipment failure
Burlington, IA- Over 200 Burlington residents lost power on Friday, November 18th due to an equipment failure. The Burlington Beacon reports that about 280 residents in downtown Burlington lost power on Friday from 1:50 PM until 3:15 PM. A spokesperson for Alliant Energy said that an equipment malfunction was to...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
Get your ugly sweater running at Christmas in LeClaire
From strolling holiday characters and the Man in Red himself to ugly Christmas sweaters and a nighttime parade, LeClaire will truly be ‘lit’ to celebrate the season! Lori McFate spoke with Local 4 about the 7th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run at Christmas in LeClaire.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
Davenport police serve Thanksgiving meals to those with disabilities
The Handicapped Development Center uses this event to kick off the holiday season. The center has provided support to those with disabilities for more than 50 years.
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
Big changes ahead in downtown Rock Island
Change is inevitable, and big changes are on the horizon for downtown Rock Island. Rock island Public Works Director Mike Bartels dropped by Local 4 to talk about future plans for the city. For more information, click here.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
Muscatine Community College presents musical ‘Rent’
Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
