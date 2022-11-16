Read full article on original website
Doing Avocado-Eaters a Solid the World Over, Apeel Introduces Avocado Freshness Scanning System
Today Apeel announced they would unveil new freshness detection technology for avocados this week at the Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show. The system, based on hyperspectral imaging technology, starts by shining a light that penetrates several millimeters below the skin. From there, it utilizes a sensor to measure how much light is reflected in the visible and near-infrared spectrum. Once scanned, the system’s AI predicts the avocado’s freshness and estimates shelf life by utilizing a “global avocado ripeness model” the company developed using machine learning based on “data on tens of thousands of avocados throughout multiple seasons, blooms, and countries of origin.”
Breaking: UPSIDE Becomes First Company to Get Greenlight From the U.S. FDA For Cultivated Meat
Today UPSIDE Foods announced it has become the first company in the world to receive a “No Questions” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood. This letter signals that the FDA believes UPSIDE’s cultivated chicken is safe for consumers.
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
Cultimate Foods Raises €700k To Develop Cultivated Fat for Hybrid Alt-Meat Products
Fat is sexy, don’t you know? In particular, the type of fat made without killing any animals. One company working on such a fat is Cultimate Foods, a Berlin-based startup developing cultivated fat for hybrid alt-meat products. The company announced it has raised a pre-seed €700 thousand round led by Big Idea Ventures, ProVeg International, and Realum.cloud.
With $5.2M in New Funding, Forsea Forgoes Scaffolding in Attempt to Create Faster Path to Cultivated Meat
Cultivated meat, meet the organoid. The rapid advance of technology used to create these small, three-dimensional collections of cells grown outside of a living being has created excitement over the past decade-plus in the medical research community, but now a startup named Foresea wants to use organoid technology not to save human lives, but instead that of eels and other seafood. The Israel-based startup, which today announced $5.2 million in seed funding according to a release sent to The Spoon, has developed a technology that utilizes organoids grown in bioreactors to produce eel meat.
It Looks Like Spark Grills, Maker of an Innovative Charcoal Grilling System, Has Shut Down
It looks like Spark Grills has shut down. While the company, which makes a proprietary charcoal-based grilling system, has not made any official announcement, outward signs indicate the company has all but closed up shop. Their website has stopped selling charcoal bricks and has no inventory left of its grilling systems for sale. And, according to some of the company’s customers on Reddit, Spark’s support lines have gone dark.
The Moldmentum Continues: Fungi Protein Gets a Trade Group
If there was an alt-protein prediction that was easy to make for 2022, it was that fungi-powered protein would have a good year. All the signs were there: Interesting new products making their way to market, impressive advances in manufacturing, and new funding rounds coming in despite growing market uncertainty. And as we near the end of the year, there’s yet another sign that this nascent space will continue to mature in 2023 and beyond: a new trade association.
Softbank Brings Yo-Kai, Servi & Pepper Together to Demo End-to-End Roboticized Food Service
Last week, the robotics division of Japanese tech and energy conglomerate Softbank showed off a future in which food service robots work hand in hand to deliver a meal to the customer. The demo featured a Yo-Kai ramen vending machine, a Servi server robot from Bear Robotics, and Softbank’s own...
Bellwether Launches Cloud-Powered Small Batch Coffee Roasting-on-Demand
Bellwether, a maker of electric ventless coffee roasters for small-batch roasters and coffee shops, has launched a cloud-connected roasting service that enables coffee shops and retailers to roast coffee via a sharing economy model. The new service – called Bellwether on Demand – allows anyone interested in roasting a batch...
In the World of Food Tech, The Big Guys Innovate Just Like Everyone Else. Sometimes
Two Stanford grads starting a Fortune 500 computer company in 1939 in their garages is a more than a twice-told tale. Same with a group of Harvard students coming up with a foundation to build Microsoft or Facebook. Less sexy, but equally important, are the innovations that happen at those same giant powerhouse organizations.
Cove’s Biodegradable Water Bottle Inches Closer to Market (But Don’t Expect Plastic Waste to Disappear Anytime Soon)
Is the end of the plastic water bottle finally in sight?. According to a story in Bloomberg, one startup’s vision of delivering a fully biodegradable plastic alternative to the water bottle is inching closer to reality after years of development and delays. Cove, a company that has raised $20...
Re-Nuble Aims to Use Food Waste To Make Indoor Agriculture More Sustainable
The role of indoor growing, ranging from small indoor vertical farms to large greenhouses, is vital to sustaining the world’s food supply. Controlled Environmental Agriculture is essential for growing crops in underused spaces, rooftops, and rows of vertical gardens. Seizing upon this vital resource, Tinia Pina, Founder & CEO of ReNuble, has taken up the challenge to help this idea scale. With a best-in-class nutrient and growing medium, Pina’s company has created organic compounds sourced from food waste for sterile, technology-driven hydroponic and soilless systems.
Hack Drains FriesDAO Restaurant Project of $2.3M in What Looks Like Potentially Lethal Blow
Late last month, FriesDAO, the organization that made a splash when it raised over $5 million via a token offering earlier this year, saw its treasury raided and drained by a hacker. According to a postmortem created by the DAO’s admins, hackers were able to access the DAO’s treasury and...
Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
Do We Really Need a Self-Heating Soup Can?
Here’s a question: Do we need a self-heating soup can?. Believe it or not, it’s a challenge startups have been trying to tackle for decades. And while it may seem like an odd question, there is definitely a need for meal-heating solutions among outdoor adventurers, first responders, and military personnel on-the-go, all of whom periodically need a hot meal but don’t have immediate access to a kitchen or campfire.
