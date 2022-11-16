ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, PA

Man allegedly almost hits troopers with car after break-in

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvwuz_0jD49Wty00

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into a home and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers responded to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside.

Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates

Troopers said once they arrived the suspect, later identified as Michael Lepre, 33, of Montrose, fled the scene and nearly struck multiple patrol units as he was traveling at a high speed.

Lepre was able to flee the scene and is still wanted on the charges of burglary, trespassing, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid arrest, and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson at 570-465-3154.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

State police search for suspect in armed robbery

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning.   According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am.   Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested in Elmira Heights Hit And Run Accident

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police released further information in Friday, November 11th's hit and run in Elmira Heights. State Police said 29 year old Alex Saxbury of Millport turned himself in Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man

An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon, drug charges after shots fired

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges after a shooting on Elmira’s eastside Friday morning. Cody Cade, 32, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to a report of shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsRadio WILK

PSP looking for suspect in Susquehanna Co. burglary

Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a man who they say broke into a home in Susquehanna County and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. It happened Monday when they were called to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside. When troopers arrived the suspect, later identified as 33 year old Michael Lepre of Montrose, took off and is wanted on multiple charges. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at a CITGO

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries

COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
MOOSIC, PA
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats

SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
ATHENS, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Charged After Report of Suspicious Vehicle

A Delhi man is facing several charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Delhi in October. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the report came in on the morning of October 13th for a vehicle on Hoag Cross Road. An investigation revealed the driver of...
DELHI, NY
NewsChannel 36

Police Investigating Two Deaths in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death of two individuals discovered inside a vehicle in Southport. According to police, the two individuals were found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Cherrywood manor in Southport on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 PM. When...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy