Phoenix, AZ

Jason Mathis
2d ago

so if they don't think a murderer is on the loose then that must mean it's a murder of suicide? why aren't they calling it that?

fox10phoenix.com

Shooting investigation underway in Avondale, causing numerous road closures

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A shooting investigation is underway in Avondale Saturday afternoon, and police say a suspect is in custody. Authorities confirmed that one suspect was detained, and they are not looking for anyone else. No other information was released. McDowell Road is shut down between 111th to 119th Avenue...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WSB Radio

Multiple people including 3 children found dead inside house in Arizona

PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were reportedly found dead inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. According to KNXV, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that two adults and three children were found dead inside the house with “obvious signs of trauma.” The house is located near 7th and Northern avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

Multiple people found dead at Phoenix home, police say

Multiple people were found dead Wednesday at a home in Phoenix, police said. A spokesperson for the department said officers were called to a residence near West Augusta Avenue and found "deceased victims" inside. Firefighters were also called to the home to determine if it is safe for law enforcement...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Homicide investigated after family of 5 dead at site of Phoenix hazmat incident

PHOENIX – A family of five was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in what police called a homicide at the scene of a hazmat situation. Two adults and three children were killed at the house near Seventh and Northern avenues, and there were no outstanding suspects in the case, the Phoenix Police Department said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Some Phoenix businesses speak out on weekend road closures

Weekend road closures are nothing new in the Phoenix area, but this weekend, several big events, as well as construction projects will cause road closures and traffic detours. FOX 10's Lauren Clark spoke with some businesses owners who say they are ready for the work to wrap up, especially with more big events in the future.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

5 found dead in a Phoenix home in an apparent murder-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — A family of five was found dead inside their north Phoenix home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Phoenix police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t release any details and their names and ages of the five weren’t immediately released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting after suspect commits suicide

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the suspect committing suicide on Wednesday. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the area of I-17 and Anthem Way to reports of a shooting. When authorities arrived they found one male and one female with gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ

