NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
focusmediausa.com
Rolling V Bus Corp.’s Sarahbeth Corbin Named ‘Heart of the Industry Off-Road Employee of the Year’
South Fallsburg, N.Y. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Originally, Sarahbeth Corbin studied to become a math teacher. But she found that, more than teaching students in class, she was intrigued with getting them to and from school safely, comfortably and on time. That led to a career with Rolling V...
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
focusmediausa.com
Make Orange County, N.Y., your Thanksgiving Weekend Destination; Create a Centerpiece, Finish with a 5K
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Orange County, N.Y., is the ideal Thanksgiving Weekend destination to prepare for your feast at home, celebrate afterward and to finish with a family 5K Turkey Trot to burn off the sumptuous T-day meal and leftovers. “Orange County, N.Y., is the perfect...
You’re Spared: New Business Opens in Time to Cook Your Thanksgiving
Just in time for you to be planning your Thanksgiving meal, a new business has opened in Orange County, Washingtonville to be exact and they can help you with everything you don't want to cook or prepare. Ana's Gourmet is ready to do all of your holiday cooking and get...
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
hobokengirl.com
Our Visit to YO1 Health Resort in the Catskill Mountains
Fall is the season of transition: the leaves change color, the air gets colder, and the days get shorter. In the spirit of this transition, it always feels like a great time for a personal reset, and where better to reset your mind and body than a wellness retreat? Spoiler: There is none.
Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office
Newburgh Location Signifies Continued Growth, Expansion, and Opportunity to Offer Access to Quality, Affordable Healthcare Plans to More New Yorkers. , New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companyi with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in. Orange County.
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY
This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
greatneckrecord.com
Stepping Stones Lighthouse
What is in the future for Great Neck’s historical lighthouse?. The Stepping Stones Lighthouse has been in poor condition and has needed repairs for many years. As an important landmark and part of Great Neck’s history, the restoration of this lighthouse is a concern for many involved parties and residents.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
