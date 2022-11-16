ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
hobokengirl.com

Our Visit to YO1 Health Resort in the Catskill Mountains

Fall is the season of transition: the leaves change color, the air gets colder, and the days get shorter. In the spirit of this transition, it always feels like a great time for a personal reset, and where better to reset your mind and body than a wellness retreat? Spoiler: There is none.
MONTICELLO, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office

Newburgh Location Signifies Continued Growth, Expansion, and Opportunity to Offer Access to Quality, Affordable Healthcare Plans to More New Yorkers. , New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companyi with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in. Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Secret NYC

This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY

This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
greatneckrecord.com

Stepping Stones Lighthouse

What is in the future for Great Neck’s historical lighthouse?. The Stepping Stones Lighthouse has been in poor condition and has needed repairs for many years. As an important landmark and part of Great Neck’s history, the restoration of this lighthouse is a concern for many involved parties and residents.
GREAT NECK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

