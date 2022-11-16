ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
San Diego Channel

Officials push back on claims of a Thanksgiving turkey shortage

Despite fewer turkeys being produced ahead of this year’s Thanksgiving, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaimed that “anyone who wants a bird will be able to get one.”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, has caused the loss of 8 million birds since February, the...

