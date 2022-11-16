Read full article on original website
Related
Historic snowstorm slams western New York after record 6-plus feet of snow dumped in Buffalo metro area
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is wrapping up across western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, where some places saw more than 6 feet of snow.
Historical trunk washes ashore Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole brought a storm surge of around 5 feet to Northeast Florida, which could be responsible for washing the trunk ashore.
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Thrillist
The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight
The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
Drone captures incredible views of thundersnow over Buffalo skyline amid historic snowstorm
A historic winter storm pummeling western New York is not only bringing the prospects of multiple feet of snow to the Buffalo area, but the storms are powerful enough to add in a rare display of thundersnow.
Florida restaurant to be rebuilt after being severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole
Chases on the Beach in the town of New Smyrna Beach experienced significant damages during the storm. Now, General Manager Joe Ryan and his team are working to rebuild it.
Watch: Shipping container floats by Australian pub during catastrophic floods
Thousands remain stranded in Australia's New South Wales after historic floods swept through the Central West region earlier this week.
Winter storm wallops northern Plains bringing near record-setting snow to Bismarck
The season's first blizzard for the lower 48 states rolled through the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest this week.
'We're all family now!': Australian wedding ceremony delayed due to feisty fighting kangaroos
A wedding ceremony in the community of Jervis Bay, New South Wales, Australia, was temporarily delayed earlier this week when two feisty kangaroos began to fight as guests looked on and recorded the battle.
The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight. Brave the cold for the best sky show of the season
It's that time of year when Starbucks cups turn red, snow is in the forecast and the Leonid meteor shower returns, putting on the brightest sky show of the year.
How to watch the Artemis 1 launch online and on Florida's Space Coast
While approximately 100,000 to 200,000 people are expected to travel to Florida’s Space Coast to see the Artemis 1 launch, millions of others will watch from home either online or on TV.
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
Watch: Chimp's emotional reunion with baby following C-section warms hearts
If you are lost in the eyes of baby Kucheza, a viral video of his reunion with his mother after a brief separation following birth will surely warm your heart.
Hurricanes erode beaches but where does all that sand go?
Shocking video showed Hurricane Nicole flatten dunes and wash foundations out from under homes. Apartments, pools, and houses crumbled into the Atlantic, but where did all of that sand go?
Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium is open to Mother Nature with little protection from impending snowstorm
It's no secret that when lake-effect snow hits Buffalo, Highmark Stadium gets hit too. The Buffalo Bills stadium design provides little protection from the elements – both snow and cold. It is these risks that likely weighed heavily on the NFL to move Sunday's big game out of Buffalo to Detroit.The team said due to public safety concerns the match with the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Ford Field in lower Michigan, where less snow will be falling.
7 weather extremes that will impact NFL games this season
The start of the 2022-2023 NFL football season means players and fans will be exposed to weather extremes
What are the worst airports to fly into during winter?
With holiday travel outlooks expecting a return to near-normal levels following the pandemic, millions are expected to fly for the holidays.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
4K+
Followers
359
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0