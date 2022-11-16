Blue Jays trade All-Star OF Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays traded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the teams announced Wednesday.
"We began our off-season with the intent to add impact and length to our lineup," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. "In adding Teoscar to an already solid foundation, we feel we've become a far more dangerous offensive club."
Hernandez, 30, hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays. The 2021 All-Star selection hit a career-high .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs two seasons ago.
Hernandez made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Houston Astros . The Astros traded Hernandez and outfielder Nori Aoki to the Blue Jays in 2017 in exchange for pitcher Francisco Liriano .
Hernandez is eligible for arbitration this off-season. He owns a career .262 batting average, with 133 home runs and 380 RBIs in 651 games.
Swanson, 29, went 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 57 games last season for the Mariners. The right-handed relief pitcher posted a 4-12 record with a 4.13 ERA and sic saves over four seasons for the Mariners.
Macko, 21, was a seventh-round pick by the Mariners in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher logged a 3.98 ERA with a 2-7 record in 26 appearances in three seasons at the minor league level. He was the No. 8 prospect in the Mariners organization, according to MLB Pipeline .
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
