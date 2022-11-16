ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Blue Jays trade All-Star OF Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays traded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the teams announced Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywfkd_0jD48frQ00
Veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit .267 with 25 home runs last season for the Toronto Blue Jays. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

"We began our off-season with the intent to add impact and length to our lineup," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. "In adding Teoscar to an already solid foundation, we feel we've become a far more dangerous offensive club."

Hernandez, 30, hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays. The 2021 All-Star selection hit a career-high .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs two seasons ago.

Hernandez made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Houston Astros . The Astros traded Hernandez and outfielder Nori Aoki to the Blue Jays in 2017 in exchange for pitcher Francisco Liriano .

Hernandez is eligible for arbitration this off-season. He owns a career .262 batting average, with 133 home runs and 380 RBIs in 651 games.

Swanson, 29, went 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 57 games last season for the Mariners. The right-handed relief pitcher posted a 4-12 record with a 4.13 ERA and sic saves over four seasons for the Mariners.

Macko, 21, was a seventh-round pick by the Mariners in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher logged a 3.98 ERA with a 2-7 record in 26 appearances in three seasons at the minor league level. He was the No. 8 prospect in the Mariners organization, according to MLB Pipeline .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
NJ.com

Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves

That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency

Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury

All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers

Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
QUEENS, NY
The Comeback

2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former MLB Star Miguel Tejada Detained On Thursday

Former All-Star shortstop Miguel Tejada has been detained at Las Americas International Airport, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. There was reportedly a warrant out for Tejada's arrest for fraud. Gomez said Tejada was issuing bad checks. Per the report, Tejada could potentially face a six-month prison sentence. Additional...
TheStreet

World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale

Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy